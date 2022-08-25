Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 25 August, 2022, 4:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

LankaBangla signs deal with BB to refinance CMSMEs

Published : Thursday, 25 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11
Business Desk

LankaBangla signs deal with BB to refinance CMSMEs

LankaBangla signs deal with BB to refinance CMSMEs

LankaBangla Finance has recently signed an agreement with Bangladesh Bank under "Refinance Scheme against Term Loan to the CMSME Sector."
On the occasion, the director of SME and Special Program Department, Md. Jaker Hossain and Khwaja Shahriar, Managing Director and CEO of LankaBangla Finance Limited, signed the agreement on behalf of their organizations, says a press release.
The Honorable Governor of Bangladesh Bank, Abdur Rouf Talukder, graced the event as the Chief Guest, and the Deputy Governor - Abu Farah Md. Nasser was present as a special guest while the program has been preceded by Md. Obaidul Hoque, Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank. High officials of SME & Special Programmes Department of Bangladesh Bank along with the Head of SME of LankaBangla Finance Limited -. Kamruzzaman Khan were present among other high officials of participating banks and financial Institutions at the signing ceremony.
As per the agreement, LankaBangla Finance will be able to provide loans at a rate of only 7% to women entrepreneurs and calamity affected entrepreneurs, including cottage, micro, small and medium entrepreneurs in the country for a maximum of 5 years based on refinancing.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SBAC Bank inks deal with Bangladesh Bank
BANKING EVENTS
Mercantile Bank extends Nikunja Branch office
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk 227cr redress
DSE Managing Director Tarique Bhuyian resigns
Petrol pump owners issue Aug 31 strike threat over unmet demands
Petrobangla mulls leasing two more gas fields to Chevron
Uninterrupted power supply to be ensured for Aman irrigation


Latest News
Chinese province plans ban on sale of gasoline cars
EU to discuss training mission for Ukrainian forces next week
Bijoynagar's fire brought under control after two hours
LDA calls half-day hartal on Thursday
Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) gets a bus from UEFA as gift
SSC examinee killed in Narail road crash
Two arrested sisters asked to deposit Tk 10cr to People's Leasing
UN fails to take effective steps for Rohingya repatriation: Speakers
Girl invited by 'friend' to visit Sylhet, raped by 7
Mahbub Talukder's burial after arrival of his children from abroad
Most Read News
Ukraine girds for Independence Day attacks on war's 6-month mark
Europe prepares for a winter without Russian gas
Rajapaksa may return home by early September
Embezzling Tk 64cr: Two sisters arrested while leaving country secretly
SP Babul Akhter hires killers for Tk 3 lakh to kill wife Mitu: PBI
Two arrested sisters asked to deposit Tk 10cr to People's Leasing
Former EC Mahbub Talukdar passes away
Mahbub Talukder's burial after arrival of his children from abroad
Syndicate controls Saudi visa, hampers manpower export
Offices, banks start following new work hours
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft