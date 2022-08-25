Robi introduces unlimited validity, volume on data pack

Robi has introduced data packs with unlimited validity and uninterrupted volume. The unlimited validity pack is uniquely designed to cater to the customers who doesn't wish to be restricted by any data validity period.

Meanwhile, the unlimited volume pack is designed to facilitate heavy usage over a defined period of time, says a press release.

There are three variants of the unlimited validity data pack- 10GB, 20GB, and 50GB which are priced at 444 taka, 777 taka, and 1,444 taka respectively. While the data volume sizes are unparalleled in the market, the 10GB data pack comes with the most lucrative pricing proposition for the customers.

On the other hand, customers can enjoy uninterrupted data pack for 2 hours for 23 taka, and 3 hours for 34 taka. Certain conditions apply to the uninterrupted data pack offers to ensure quality data service for all the data users.













