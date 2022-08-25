Video
Govt trying to mitigate people’s sufferings: Razzaque

Published : Thursday, 25 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71

Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque addressing a workshop at the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC) auditorium at Farmgate in the capital on Tuesday.

Awami League (AL) Presidium Member and Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque on Tuesday said the government is trying its best to reduce the price of consumer goods as those have been increased due to global crisis.
"We admit that people are suffering. Those with low income are finding it difficult to run their families. However, the government is trying its best to alleviate the suffering of the people. The government is trying to reduce the price of everything. However, the world situation is very bad. That is why there is instability all over the world," he said.
The minister said these while addressing a workshop on presenting the final report of the research conducted on the future demand and supply of 28 crops including rice and wheat at the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC) auditorium at Farmgate in the capital as the chief guest.
He said that due to the global crisis, the prices of some products have also increased in the country.
 Some unscrupulous traders have increased the prices for extra profit as they are already hoarding rice knowing that Aman production will decrease.
That is why the supply of rice in the market is decreasing and the price is increasing, he added. There is no shortage of fertilizers, he said, adding that there is sufficient stock of fertilizer till January next.
Agriculture Secretary Md Sayedul Islam spoke it as special guest with BARC executive chairman Dr Sheikh Mohammad Bakhtiar in the chair.    -BSS


