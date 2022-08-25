Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 25 August, 2022, 4:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Pak leaves policy rate unchanged at 15pc to fight inflation

Published : Thursday, 25 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

KARACHI, Aug 234 The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday left its policy rate unchanged at 15 per cent for the next two months to cool down the economy and control inflation.
"To cool the overheating economy and contain the current account deficit (CAD), the policy rate has been raised by a cumulative 800 basis points since last September, some temporary administrative steps have recently been taken to curtail imports, and strong fiscal consolidation is planned for FY23," said the central bank in its Monetary Policy Statement.
With recent inflation developments in line with expectations, domestic demand beginning to moderate and the external position showing some improvement, the SBP felt that it was prudent to pause rate hikes at this stage, said the SBP. Since the last meeting, the SBP noted headline inflation rose further to 24.9pc in July, with core inflation also ticking up, it said.
The SBP said that the withdrawal of the subsidy package on energy will continue to manifest in inflation out-turns throughout the rest of the fiscal year-as well as momentum in the prices of essential food items and exchange rate weakness last month. The central bank believes the expected inflow of $1.2bn from IMF will work as a catalyst for financing from multilateral and bilateral lenders.
The SBP confirmed that Pakistan has successfully secured an additional $4bn from friendly countries over and above its external financing needs in FY23.    -Dawn


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SBAC Bank inks deal with Bangladesh Bank
BANKING EVENTS
Mercantile Bank extends Nikunja Branch office
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk 227cr redress
DSE Managing Director Tarique Bhuyian resigns
Petrol pump owners issue Aug 31 strike threat over unmet demands
Petrobangla mulls leasing two more gas fields to Chevron
Uninterrupted power supply to be ensured for Aman irrigation


Latest News
Chinese province plans ban on sale of gasoline cars
EU to discuss training mission for Ukrainian forces next week
Bijoynagar's fire brought under control after two hours
LDA calls half-day hartal on Thursday
Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) gets a bus from UEFA as gift
SSC examinee killed in Narail road crash
Two arrested sisters asked to deposit Tk 10cr to People's Leasing
UN fails to take effective steps for Rohingya repatriation: Speakers
Girl invited by 'friend' to visit Sylhet, raped by 7
Mahbub Talukder's burial after arrival of his children from abroad
Most Read News
Ukraine girds for Independence Day attacks on war's 6-month mark
Europe prepares for a winter without Russian gas
Rajapaksa may return home by early September
Embezzling Tk 64cr: Two sisters arrested while leaving country secretly
SP Babul Akhter hires killers for Tk 3 lakh to kill wife Mitu: PBI
Two arrested sisters asked to deposit Tk 10cr to People's Leasing
Former EC Mahbub Talukdar passes away
Mahbub Talukder's burial after arrival of his children from abroad
Syndicate controls Saudi visa, hampers manpower export
Offices, banks start following new work hours
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft