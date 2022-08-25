Pak leaves policy rate unchanged at 15pc to fight inflation

KARACHI, Aug 234 The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday left its policy rate unchanged at 15 per cent for the next two months to cool down the economy and control inflation.

"To cool the overheating economy and contain the current account deficit (CAD), the policy rate has been raised by a cumulative 800 basis points since last September, some temporary administrative steps have recently been taken to curtail imports, and strong fiscal consolidation is planned for FY23," said the central bank in its Monetary Policy Statement.

With recent inflation developments in line with expectations, domestic demand beginning to moderate and the external position showing some improvement, the SBP felt that it was prudent to pause rate hikes at this stage, said the SBP. Since the last meeting, the SBP noted headline inflation rose further to 24.9pc in July, with core inflation also ticking up, it said.

The SBP said that the withdrawal of the subsidy package on energy will continue to manifest in inflation out-turns throughout the rest of the fiscal year-as well as momentum in the prices of essential food items and exchange rate weakness last month. The central bank believes the expected inflow of $1.2bn from IMF will work as a catalyst for financing from multilateral and bilateral lenders.

The SBP confirmed that Pakistan has successfully secured an additional $4bn from friendly countries over and above its external financing needs in FY23. -Dawn















