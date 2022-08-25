Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 25 August, 2022, 4:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Roadmap being prepared for building smart ICT division

Published : Thursday, 25 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

Roadmap being prepared for building smart ICT division

Roadmap being prepared for building smart ICT division

A roadmap is being designed to build a 'smart ICT Division' under a master plan titled "Vision-41: Smart ICT Division" aimed at delivering all services to its affiliated bodies digitally by 2041.
An integrated vision and roadmap (2023, 2025, 2031 and 2041) is being designed after examining the current services, digital systems and scopes of each office or organization affiliated to the ICT Division, said a press release here.
A meeting titled the "Vision-41: Smart ICT Division" was held at the Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) Auditorium at the ICT Tower in the city's Agargaon area on Tuesday.
ICT Division with technical support from a2i's Digital Service Accelerator team organized the meeting to inform about the vision to officials of its all affiliated offices and agencies.
ICT Division Senior Secretary NM Zeaul Alam joined the meeting as the chief guest with Additional Secretary Dr Khandoker Azizul Islam in the chair.
BCC Executive Director Ranajit Kumar joined the event as an invited guest while a2i's Policy Advisor Anir Chowdhury presented an overview on the services delivery in 2041.
Member Secretary of ICT Division DSDL Committee and a2i's Chief Governance Strategist (Digital Service Accelerator) Farhad Jahid Sheikh presented a 'compiled roadmap' on automation of 97 initiatives and 242 software of different offices and agencies of the division.
Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority Managing Director Bikarna Kumar Ghosh, Department of ICT Director General Md Mostafa Kamal, Managing Director of Bangladesh Data Center Company Limited (BDCCL) and Controller of Certifying Authorities Abu Sayeed Chowdhury, a2i Project Director Dr Dewan Mohammad Humayun Kabir and Starup Bangladesh Limited Managing Director Sami Ahmed projected presentations on their respective offices in the meeting.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SBAC Bank inks deal with Bangladesh Bank
BANKING EVENTS
Mercantile Bank extends Nikunja Branch office
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk 227cr redress
DSE Managing Director Tarique Bhuyian resigns
Petrol pump owners issue Aug 31 strike threat over unmet demands
Petrobangla mulls leasing two more gas fields to Chevron
Uninterrupted power supply to be ensured for Aman irrigation


Latest News
Chinese province plans ban on sale of gasoline cars
EU to discuss training mission for Ukrainian forces next week
Bijoynagar's fire brought under control after two hours
LDA calls half-day hartal on Thursday
Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) gets a bus from UEFA as gift
SSC examinee killed in Narail road crash
Two arrested sisters asked to deposit Tk 10cr to People's Leasing
UN fails to take effective steps for Rohingya repatriation: Speakers
Girl invited by 'friend' to visit Sylhet, raped by 7
Mahbub Talukder's burial after arrival of his children from abroad
Most Read News
Ukraine girds for Independence Day attacks on war's 6-month mark
Europe prepares for a winter without Russian gas
Rajapaksa may return home by early September
Embezzling Tk 64cr: Two sisters arrested while leaving country secretly
SP Babul Akhter hires killers for Tk 3 lakh to kill wife Mitu: PBI
Two arrested sisters asked to deposit Tk 10cr to People's Leasing
Former EC Mahbub Talukdar passes away
Mahbub Talukder's burial after arrival of his children from abroad
Syndicate controls Saudi visa, hampers manpower export
Offices, banks start following new work hours
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft