

Roadmap being prepared for building smart ICT division

An integrated vision and roadmap (2023, 2025, 2031 and 2041) is being designed after examining the current services, digital systems and scopes of each office or organization affiliated to the ICT Division, said a press release here.

A meeting titled the "Vision-41: Smart ICT Division" was held at the Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) Auditorium at the ICT Tower in the city's Agargaon area on Tuesday.

ICT Division with technical support from a2i's Digital Service Accelerator team organized the meeting to inform about the vision to officials of its all affiliated offices and agencies.

ICT Division Senior Secretary NM Zeaul Alam joined the meeting as the chief guest with Additional Secretary Dr Khandoker Azizul Islam in the chair.

BCC Executive Director Ranajit Kumar joined the event as an invited guest while a2i's Policy Advisor Anir Chowdhury presented an overview on the services delivery in 2041.

Member Secretary of ICT Division DSDL Committee and a2i's Chief Governance Strategist (Digital Service Accelerator) Farhad Jahid Sheikh presented a 'compiled roadmap' on automation of 97 initiatives and 242 software of different offices and agencies of the division.

Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority Managing Director Bikarna Kumar Ghosh, Department of ICT Director General Md Mostafa Kamal, Managing Director of Bangladesh Data Center Company Limited (BDCCL) and Controller of Certifying Authorities Abu Sayeed Chowdhury, a2i Project Director Dr Dewan Mohammad Humayun Kabir and Starup Bangladesh Limited Managing Director Sami Ahmed projected presentations on their respective offices in the meeting. -BSS

















