Thursday, 25 August, 2022, 4:04 AM
BD is being hit by overseas economic conditions

Published : Thursday, 25 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Aug 24: Mohammad Sharif Sarker's factory is in many ways a model. Spread over three spacious floors in Ashulia, a suburb of Bangladesh's capital Dhaka, hundreds of young women and men sit in orderly assembly lines, sewing machines before them, ready to stitch trendy flat-brim caps for export.
There's only one problem: Sarker and his workers are sitting in the dark, their machines idle. Ashulia is currently in the middle of one of the daily mandatory power cuts that the government introduced in July, as Bangladesh grapples with a severe energy crunch. And with a recent government-mandated 50 per cent increase in fuel prices, Sarker has opted to keep the power off while his workers take a lunch break, rather than fire up an expensive diesel-powered generator.
"The sector will be unsettled if the price of everything keeps going up," Sarker says. "It is the workers who will ultimately carry the burden."
Factories like his have helped propel Bangladesh, previously one of the world's poorest countries, to become the third-largest garment exporter after China and Vietnam according to World Trade Organization data - notching up significant gains in income, education and health along the way. In South Asia, a region of almost 2bn people across India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Bangladesh stood out for its development and success in fostering a globally competitive goods export sector.
But now, along with most of its south Asian neighbours, the country of 160mn people is being rocked by soaring prices of energy and food following the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. These have led to energy shortages and rising import bills that are, in some cases, straining their ability to keep up with debt payments.
The regional economic crisis in south Asia has been swingeing in its casualties, claiming countries whose governments pursued reckless spending policies, such as Sri Lanka, alongside model development economies. It now threatens to reverse hard-won, generational gains made in the world's most populous emerging market region, which sits at the geopolitical junction where Indian and Chinese interests meet. Beijing is among the leading creditors of both Sri Lanka and Pakistan - and India, which is wary of China's influence on its smaller neighbours, is watching for signs that the crisis might allow it to strengthen its hand.
"The crisis is punishing countries with an array of different economic performances and models," says Mark Malloch Brown, a former UN and World Bank official who now heads the George Soros-backed Open Society Foundations. "Bangladesh, a very internationally oriented economy known for its garment sector, is getting killed by economic conditions elsewhere in the world."
Sri Lanka in May became the first Asia-Pacific country to default in two decades, with the economic mismanagement of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa triggering mass street protests in Colombo that forced him to flee the country on a military jet in July. Pakistan, where authorities have charged former leader Imran Khan on terrorism offences, also appears to be entering a period of enhanced political volatility, even as it seeks to nail down financing from the IMF and bilateral creditors that would allow it to avert default. Smaller Nepal and the Maldives are also vulnerable to the fallout from global inflation.
    -Financial Times (UK)


