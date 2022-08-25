Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 25 August, 2022, 4:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks snap 6-day gaining streak on profit booking

Published : Thursday, 25 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Business Correspondent

Stocks snapped a six-day gaining streak on Wednesday as the dominant small investors booked profits amid rescheduled trading hours pulling down indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).
Trading on the bourses started at 9:30am and continued until 1:50pm. Earlier, the trading schedule was 10:00am to 2:30pm, as the government announced reschedule office timing in order to cut electricity consumption and traffic jams on the streets.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE fell by 35.47 points or 0.56 per cent to 6280, after gaining 167 points in the past six consecutive days. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, fell 21.67 points to 2,243 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) dropped 8.06 points to 1,379 at the close of the trading.
Turnover on the DSE also fell to Tk 11.34 billion, down 24 per cent from the previous day's seven-month highest turnover of Tk 14.87 billion.
Losers took a modest lead over the gainers, as out of 380 issues traded, 215 closed lower, 71 higher and 94 others remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) fell 66 points to 18,503 and its Selective Categories Index (CSCX) eroded 40 points to 11,088 at the close.
Of the issues traded, 137 declined, 75 advanced and 75 issues remained unchanged. The port-city bourse traded 10.88 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 288 million.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SBAC Bank inks deal with Bangladesh Bank
BANKING EVENTS
Mercantile Bank extends Nikunja Branch office
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk 227cr redress
DSE Managing Director Tarique Bhuyian resigns
Petrol pump owners issue Aug 31 strike threat over unmet demands
Petrobangla mulls leasing two more gas fields to Chevron
Uninterrupted power supply to be ensured for Aman irrigation


Latest News
Chinese province plans ban on sale of gasoline cars
EU to discuss training mission for Ukrainian forces next week
Bijoynagar's fire brought under control after two hours
LDA calls half-day hartal on Thursday
Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) gets a bus from UEFA as gift
SSC examinee killed in Narail road crash
Two arrested sisters asked to deposit Tk 10cr to People's Leasing
UN fails to take effective steps for Rohingya repatriation: Speakers
Girl invited by 'friend' to visit Sylhet, raped by 7
Mahbub Talukder's burial after arrival of his children from abroad
Most Read News
Ukraine girds for Independence Day attacks on war's 6-month mark
Europe prepares for a winter without Russian gas
Rajapaksa may return home by early September
Embezzling Tk 64cr: Two sisters arrested while leaving country secretly
SP Babul Akhter hires killers for Tk 3 lakh to kill wife Mitu: PBI
Two arrested sisters asked to deposit Tk 10cr to People's Leasing
Former EC Mahbub Talukdar passes away
Mahbub Talukder's burial after arrival of his children from abroad
Syndicate controls Saudi visa, hampers manpower export
Offices, banks start following new work hours
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft