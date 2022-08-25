Stocks snap 6-day gaining streak on profit booking

Stocks snapped a six-day gaining streak on Wednesday as the dominant small investors booked profits amid rescheduled trading hours pulling down indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

Trading on the bourses started at 9:30am and continued until 1:50pm. Earlier, the trading schedule was 10:00am to 2:30pm, as the government announced reschedule office timing in order to cut electricity consumption and traffic jams on the streets.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE fell by 35.47 points or 0.56 per cent to 6280, after gaining 167 points in the past six consecutive days. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, fell 21.67 points to 2,243 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) dropped 8.06 points to 1,379 at the close of the trading.

Turnover on the DSE also fell to Tk 11.34 billion, down 24 per cent from the previous day's seven-month highest turnover of Tk 14.87 billion.

Losers took a modest lead over the gainers, as out of 380 issues traded, 215 closed lower, 71 higher and 94 others remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) fell 66 points to 18,503 and its Selective Categories Index (CSCX) eroded 40 points to 11,088 at the close.

Of the issues traded, 137 declined, 75 advanced and 75 issues remained unchanged. The port-city bourse traded 10.88 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 288 million.



















