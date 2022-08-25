Banks prefer giving more loans to big borrowers than small businesses

The government's target for Covid-19 stimulus packages to Cottage, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (CMSMEs) in the second phase was set at Tk20 thousand crore, however only Tk13,505 crore were disbursed in FY22, which is equivalent to 67.52 percent of total target.

Disbursement from Tk2,000 crore Credit Guarantee Scheme (CGS) under the CMSME package is merely 6 percent of the target at only Tk121 crore.

According to insiders, the CMSME sector has been most affected during the pandemic, and yet they are getting less credit as banks are more inclined to disburse loans to big borrowers. In the case of small borrowers, they are often left discouraged as they face various complications while getting loans from the banks.

Data shows that, under export development fund, only at 2 percent interest for large scale traders to import raw materials under back-to-back letter of credits (LC) almost 100 percent of Tk29,750 crore, announced loan was distributed.

Disbursement of working capital under stimulus loans for firms in the affected industrial service sector were targeted at Tk33,000 crore in the outgoing fiscal. At the end of the year, only Tk12,588 crore had been distributed. A total of 1,311 industries have benefited from this scheme.

In the previous fiscal year (FY21), a loan package of Tk40 thousand crore was announced in this sector, and at that time the number of beneficiaries were 3,306 industries.

The pre-shipment credit refinance scheme has been announced to the tune of Tk5,000 crore. From this package, 70 organizations received loans worth Tk725 crore, which is only 14.51 percent of the set target of Tk5000 crore.

Mirza Azizul Islam, a former finance adviser to caretaker government, said: "Banks need some confidence in disbursing loans. In that case, small entrepreneurs get much less loans due to various obligations to fulfill the formalities of small entrepreneurs. So generally the disbursement of small loans is always lower than the target as banks remain reluctant to give loans to small entrepreneurs."

"Small-entrepreneurs do not get more loans due to a lot of paperwork involved," Mirza Azizul pointed out. "Some banks are offering loans based on transactions on the bKash and Nagad platforms, and such innovative initiatives should be encouraged," he added.

According to Bangladesh Bank (BB) latest data, Tk2830.61 crore to 188,966 farmers from this package have already been distributed through till July 31 this year.

The central bank has received complaints that the stimulus fund was used to adjust interest of previous loans. As a result, the Ministry of Finance has released money for the second phase at a slow pace for many banks, due to which, the disbursement has been slow.










