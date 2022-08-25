Video
Home Business

Bangladesh to export internet bandwidth to Assam

Published : Thursday, 25 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 130
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Posts and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar hands over The Unfinished Memoirs, an autobiography of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, to Joint-Secretary (IT) to the Meghalaya State Government Kumbamut Lang Nangari during a meeting at the former's office in Dhaka on Tuesday.

A meeting was held between Posts and Telecommunication Minister of Bangladesh Mustafa Jabbar and a delegation from India at the Minister's office at the Secretariat on Tuesday.
In the meeting, the policy decision of bandwidth export from Bangladesh was finalized. Joint-Secretary (IT) to the Meghalaya State Government Kumbamut Lang Nangari led the Assam delegation in the meeting. Bangladesh Submarine Cable Limited Managing Director Sahab Uddin was present in the meeting.
 Assam government will buy 30 Gbps bandwidth from Bangladesh. The country's Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications will export the bandwidth. This bandwidth will be purchased by Assam Electronics Development Corporation Limited, a company owned by the Assam state government.
After all the processes are completed by next November, the agreement will be signed in this regard.
The Minister of Posts and Telecommunications told the delegation that "we have no problem in exporting bandwidth. There is a plenty of bandwidth available even after meeting our own needs."
He said that bandwidth is being exported to Saudi Arabia and India to meet the increased network demand in the country. Bangladesh has started the third submarine cable connection. He also mentioned that when the third submarine connection is completed, additional bandwidth of about 13200 Gbps will be connected.
The Minister has directed the concerned institutions to take due process for bandwidth export to Assam. Once the process is completed, Assam will establish a cable connection from Sylhet's Tamabil via Meghalaya's Dawki to Guwahati at its own expense.
For this reason, the minister assured the delegation that Bangladesh will establish an alternative line to ensure uninterrupted connectivity up to Tamabil.
Tripura imports 20 Gbps bandwidth from Bangladesh. Import started with 10 Gbps but recently increased to 20 Gbps.


