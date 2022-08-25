Video
Home Foreign News

Finnish PM defends work record after party controversy

Published : Thursday, 25 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Helsinki, Aug 24: Finland's prime minister on Wednesday gave a forceful defence of her work record and her right to a private life after criticism sparked by a video of the 36-year-old partying.
"I am human. And I too sometimes long for joy, light and fun amidst these dark clouds," Sanna Marin said as she fought to hold back tears at her Social Democratic Party's (SDP) event in Lahti city, north of Helsinki.
"It's private, it's joy, and it's life," she said. "But I haven't missed a single day of work."
Marin said the last week had been "quite difficult".
"I want to believe that people will look at what we do at work rather than what we do in our spare time," she said.
A video leaked last week -- which caused headlines around the world -- showed Marin dancing and partying with a group of friends and celebrities.
Her dancing in the video has been criticised by some as inappropriate behaviour for a prime minister, while others have defended her right to enjoy a private event with friends.
Some also interpreted comments heard on the video as referring to narcotics, something heavily debated on social media and strongly denied by the prime minister.    -AFP


