Children and supervisors gather on the beach of Deauville, northwestern France, on August 24, as part of the "Days of the Forgotten of the Holidays" campaign organised by French NGO Secours Populaire. Some 5000 children from the Ile-de-France region whose families are unable to afford to go on holidays were taken on a trip to Deauville as part of the Secours Populaire's initiave. photo : AFP