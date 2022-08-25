

Legspinner Rishad to help Tigers in UAE

Even though Bangladesh didn't include any legspinner into the squad, the other teams, participating in the tournament devised their gameplan, giving the legspinners an immense priority.

Both Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, the opponents of Bangladesh in Group phase would vastly rely on their legspinners with Rashid Khan always the key in Afghan's game strategy and Lankan's Wanindu Hasaranga recently emerging as a top bowler in the world.

While the legspinners success in T20 format is well documented, Bangladesh still for various reasons didn't back this sort of spinners. However at the same time, Bangladesh's vulnerability against the legspinners is also familiar.

"Rishad was sent to UAE due to the demand of the team management," chief selector Minhajul Abdein Nannu said on Wednesday.

"Rishad was in match scenario practice in Dhaka and he did well there. He also had a good preparation and therefore he was sent to help batters."

If Bangladesh is able to move to the Super Four, they will definitely get Pakistan and India who are also bolstered by quality legspinners like Usman Qadir or Yuzvendra Chahal.

Meanwhile Bangladesh had already reached Dubai and spent their first day here with a day off. Sridharan Sriram, who is the head coach of the team under the guise of technical consultant had taken a theoretical class of the Tigers. He had given a roadmap of success for Bangladesh till the T20 World Cup in his class, a BCB official said.

Anamul Haque Bijoy and Taskin Ahmed who on Tuesday missed the flight due to visa complications will join the side very soon. -BSS















Legspinner Rishad Hossain is all set to join Bangladesh national cricket team in UAE in a bid to help the Tigers take a best preparation for their Asia Cup matches.Even though Bangladesh didn't include any legspinner into the squad, the other teams, participating in the tournament devised their gameplan, giving the legspinners an immense priority.Both Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, the opponents of Bangladesh in Group phase would vastly rely on their legspinners with Rashid Khan always the key in Afghan's game strategy and Lankan's Wanindu Hasaranga recently emerging as a top bowler in the world.While the legspinners success in T20 format is well documented, Bangladesh still for various reasons didn't back this sort of spinners. However at the same time, Bangladesh's vulnerability against the legspinners is also familiar."Rishad was sent to UAE due to the demand of the team management," chief selector Minhajul Abdein Nannu said on Wednesday."Rishad was in match scenario practice in Dhaka and he did well there. He also had a good preparation and therefore he was sent to help batters."If Bangladesh is able to move to the Super Four, they will definitely get Pakistan and India who are also bolstered by quality legspinners like Usman Qadir or Yuzvendra Chahal.Meanwhile Bangladesh had already reached Dubai and spent their first day here with a day off. Sridharan Sriram, who is the head coach of the team under the guise of technical consultant had taken a theoretical class of the Tigers. He had given a roadmap of success for Bangladesh till the T20 World Cup in his class, a BCB official said.Anamul Haque Bijoy and Taskin Ahmed who on Tuesday missed the flight due to visa complications will join the side very soon. -BSS