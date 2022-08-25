Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 25 August, 2022, 4:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Asia Cup T20 2022

Tigers in Dubai, to start practice today

Published : Thursday, 25 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 126
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh National cricket players having gym at the hotel gym in Dubai on Wednesday. photo: BCB

Bangladesh National cricket players having gym at the hotel gym in Dubai on Wednesday. photo: BCB

Bangladesh National cricket players except Taskin Ahmed and Anamul Haque Bijoy reached in the Dubai International Airport Tuesday night safely. BCB confirmed by a video message on August 24.
Taskin and Bijoy couldn't fly on Wednesday because of visa complicacies and are expected to join the team today.
A Biman Bangladesh Airlines' flight carried the Tigers that landed on the UAE soil at 10pm (BST). Team Bangladesh will start ground practicing today as they were in rest on Wednesday although they spent some time in hotel gym.
All the coaching panel but Russell Domingo accompanied the team as the BCB recently trimmed Domingo as T20i panel. Newly appointed technical consultant Sridharan Sriram went with the team.
Bangladesh, the three-time finalist of the last four session of the Asia Cup, played the final of the latest edition of the tournament in the UAE although it was an ODI event. The men in Red and Green have been in a transition period in recent years especially in the T20 format and are not confident enough to retain their spot for the battle royal this time. Bangladesh new T20i skipper Shakib Al Hasan hinted before leaving the country that they eye on raising improvement graph instead of hurrying for the final although they played in the final of the last T20 Asia Cup in 2016 in Dhaka.
The Tigers will take on Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in Group-B matches on August 30 and September 1 respectively in the six-nation tournament. Arch rivals India and Pakistan will take on ACC Cup qualifier in Group-A. The top two teams of each group will qualify for the Super-four. The Final of the event is slated for September 11.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Real Madrid and rivals await Champions League draw in Istanbul
Legspinner Rishad to help Tigers in UAE
England vow to stick with 'Bazball' in bid to level South Africa series
England recall Robinson at expense of Potts for 2nd Test
Tigers in Dubai, to start practice today
Asian cheerleaders arriving for Asia Cup
India requests FIFA to lift suspension
Slow start gives Liverpool and Klopp cause for concern


Latest News
Chinese province plans ban on sale of gasoline cars
EU to discuss training mission for Ukrainian forces next week
Bijoynagar's fire brought under control after two hours
LDA calls half-day hartal on Thursday
Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) gets a bus from UEFA as gift
SSC examinee killed in Narail road crash
Two arrested sisters asked to deposit Tk 10cr to People's Leasing
UN fails to take effective steps for Rohingya repatriation: Speakers
Girl invited by 'friend' to visit Sylhet, raped by 7
Mahbub Talukder's burial after arrival of his children from abroad
Most Read News
Ukraine girds for Independence Day attacks on war's 6-month mark
Europe prepares for a winter without Russian gas
Rajapaksa may return home by early September
Embezzling Tk 64cr: Two sisters arrested while leaving country secretly
SP Babul Akhter hires killers for Tk 3 lakh to kill wife Mitu: PBI
Two arrested sisters asked to deposit Tk 10cr to People's Leasing
Former EC Mahbub Talukdar passes away
Mahbub Talukder's burial after arrival of his children from abroad
Syndicate controls Saudi visa, hampers manpower export
Offices, banks start following new work hours
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft