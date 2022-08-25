Tigers in Dubai, to start practice today



Bangladesh National cricket players having gym at the hotel gym in Dubai on Wednesday. photo: BCB

Taskin and Bijoy couldn't fly on Wednesday because of visa complicacies and are expected to join the team today.

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines' flight carried the Tigers that landed on the UAE soil at 10pm (BST). Team Bangladesh will start ground practicing today as they were in rest on Wednesday although they spent some time in hotel gym.

All the coaching panel but Russell Domingo accompanied the team as the BCB recently trimmed Domingo as T20i panel. Newly appointed technical consultant Sridharan Sriram went with the team.

Bangladesh, the three-time finalist of the last four session of the Asia Cup, played the final of the latest edition of the tournament in the UAE although it was an ODI event. The men in Red and Green have been in a transition period in recent years especially in the T20 format and are not confident enough to retain their spot for the battle royal this time. Bangladesh new T20i skipper Shakib Al Hasan hinted before leaving the country that they eye on raising improvement graph instead of hurrying for the final although they played in the final of the last T20 Asia Cup in 2016 in Dhaka.

The Tigers will take on Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in Group-B matches on August 30 and September 1 respectively in the six-nation tournament. Arch rivals India and Pakistan will take on ACC Cup qualifier in Group-A. The top two teams of each group will qualify for the Super-four. The Final of the event is slated for September 11.











