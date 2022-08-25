Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 25 August, 2022, 4:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Asian cheerleaders arriving for Asia Cup

Published : Thursday, 25 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120
Bipin Dani

There will be a few cheerleaders from the Asian countries for the upcoming Asia Cup. This has been confirmed by at least a few of them.
Rohit Sharma-led Indian team will be cheered by Sudhir Kumar Chaudhary, also called Sudhir Kumar Gautam and Ram Babu. Incidentally, Sudhir  hails from Muzaffarpur and is a die-hard friend of Sachin Tendulkar, whereas Ram Babu is from Chandigarh and is Dhoni's fan. Sachin and Dhoni have now retired from Indian cricket but they never miss to follow the team and remain present at all venues where the Indian team plays.
The trip to these two fans is being sponsored by US-based Bashir Chacha, who himself is Dhoni's fan. "I don't enjoy India matches after the retirement of Dhoni. However, I am pleased to assist the two Indian fans who are travelling to the UAE for the Asia Cup", he said over the telephone from the US.
Chacha Bashir is running a restaurant in Chicago and during the peak Corona pandemic, this hotelier was seen freely distributing the food to the people.
Abdul Jalil Chacha, a popular Pakistani fan, is reaching the UAE on Thursday.
They all will be at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.
"We all will sit together and cheer for our respective (India and Pak.) teams. There's no rivalry among us. The game of cricket will be the winner and not the outcome of the match", Ram Babu, who is also traveling to the UAE (from Delhi) on Thursday, said.
The fans and cheerleaders from Bangladesh (Sohail Ali), Gayan Senanayake (Sri Lanka) and Rahim (Afghanistan) will cheer for their respective teams. Rahim is living in New Zealand and will arrive from there to boost Afghan players.








« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Real Madrid and rivals await Champions League draw in Istanbul
Legspinner Rishad to help Tigers in UAE
England vow to stick with 'Bazball' in bid to level South Africa series
England recall Robinson at expense of Potts for 2nd Test
Tigers in Dubai, to start practice today
Asian cheerleaders arriving for Asia Cup
India requests FIFA to lift suspension
Slow start gives Liverpool and Klopp cause for concern


Latest News
Chinese province plans ban on sale of gasoline cars
EU to discuss training mission for Ukrainian forces next week
Bijoynagar's fire brought under control after two hours
LDA calls half-day hartal on Thursday
Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) gets a bus from UEFA as gift
SSC examinee killed in Narail road crash
Two arrested sisters asked to deposit Tk 10cr to People's Leasing
UN fails to take effective steps for Rohingya repatriation: Speakers
Girl invited by 'friend' to visit Sylhet, raped by 7
Mahbub Talukder's burial after arrival of his children from abroad
Most Read News
Ukraine girds for Independence Day attacks on war's 6-month mark
Europe prepares for a winter without Russian gas
Rajapaksa may return home by early September
Embezzling Tk 64cr: Two sisters arrested while leaving country secretly
SP Babul Akhter hires killers for Tk 3 lakh to kill wife Mitu: PBI
Two arrested sisters asked to deposit Tk 10cr to People's Leasing
Former EC Mahbub Talukdar passes away
Mahbub Talukder's burial after arrival of his children from abroad
Syndicate controls Saudi visa, hampers manpower export
Offices, banks start following new work hours
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft