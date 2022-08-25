Asian cheerleaders arriving for Asia Cup

There will be a few cheerleaders from the Asian countries for the upcoming Asia Cup. This has been confirmed by at least a few of them.

Rohit Sharma-led Indian team will be cheered by Sudhir Kumar Chaudhary, also called Sudhir Kumar Gautam and Ram Babu. Incidentally, Sudhir hails from Muzaffarpur and is a die-hard friend of Sachin Tendulkar, whereas Ram Babu is from Chandigarh and is Dhoni's fan. Sachin and Dhoni have now retired from Indian cricket but they never miss to follow the team and remain present at all venues where the Indian team plays.

The trip to these two fans is being sponsored by US-based Bashir Chacha, who himself is Dhoni's fan. "I don't enjoy India matches after the retirement of Dhoni. However, I am pleased to assist the two Indian fans who are travelling to the UAE for the Asia Cup", he said over the telephone from the US.

Chacha Bashir is running a restaurant in Chicago and during the peak Corona pandemic, this hotelier was seen freely distributing the food to the people.

Abdul Jalil Chacha, a popular Pakistani fan, is reaching the UAE on Thursday.

They all will be at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

"We all will sit together and cheer for our respective (India and Pak.) teams. There's no rivalry among us. The game of cricket will be the winner and not the outcome of the match", Ram Babu, who is also traveling to the UAE (from Delhi) on Thursday, said.

The fans and cheerleaders from Bangladesh (Sohail Ali), Gayan Senanayake (Sri Lanka) and Rahim (Afghanistan) will cheer for their respective teams. Rahim is living in New Zealand and will arrive from there to boost Afghan players.













