India requests FIFA to lift suspension

FIFA's ban on India

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has requested FIFA to lift the suspension on the Indian authority in addition to narrating all the steps it had taken following the suspension by the governing body of earth's football.

The Supreme Court of India disbanded the All India Football Federation AIFF in May and appointed a three-member committee to govern its activities. Such action by the authority is certainly not enjoyed by FIFA which is very strict about such interference and awarded the ban two weeks back.

Amid the suspension, the Indian football team's matches against Singapore and Vietnam were cancelled. Furthermore, its participation in the coming international event at both senior and junior levels is in jeopardy. India is the host of some of these events as well. So the officials of India are in fear of losing vast opportunities, both as the host and participant.

The Under-17 women's World Cup is scheduled to take place in India from 11 to 30 October.

Besides, due to the suspension, India will not be able to play any international match, arranged by FIFA, AFC and even SAFF, until the world football's parent body lifts the suspension.

The Women's SAFF Championship is scheduled to be held in Kathmandu, Nepal from 6 to 19 September and the SAFF Under-17 Championship is to be held in Colombo, Sri Lanka from 5 to 14 September.

In the meantime, the governing body of South Asian football on Wednesday once again decided to wait and observe for a few more days before taking any decision regarding the upcoming events and participation of India there.

A meeting of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) was held on the day to decide the participation of India in the upcoming SAFF events. Unsurprisingly, SAFF officials granted some more time to India in this regard. Of course, it is not a new thing that India is favoured by SAFF in any context. It is not certain that any other member would get such privileges.











