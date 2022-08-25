An impoverished mother’s woes win some kind hearts



Sonali with her son Ramakrishna Chakma.

Such an unusual incident had drawn a huge crowd of people who came to the market from different villages; they all were taken aback and looking at Sonali Chakma with a question if she was a real mother of the son, Krishna.

Sonali, a destitute and broken mother, who stood before the crowd in the market and seemed she was under trial where she has to give a testimony of a mother who failed to take care of her son due to her poverty.

Shocking but she is not the lone example of mother willing to offer her child for adoption. There are other examples of such mothers. And it appears to be on the rise.

In Sonali's case, she was thrown out by her husband a few years back. Since then she has been living a squalid life at her maternal place and the situation sometimes gets worse when she becomes sick.

"What could I do better than this for my son? I do not have money to feed him; I am extremely sick, nobody is here to take care of him, that is why I am here and looking for someone who can take my son for adoption and give me some money so that I can survive," Sonali told this correspondent over phone sobbing.

Amena Begum, 28, wife of Shajahan Mia of Sholagari village in Sadar upazila of Gaibandha district, went to a local hospital Jamuna Clinic at Gaibandha town along with her husband Shahjahan Mia for delivery on September 13 last year, where she gave birth to a baby girl.

However, the couple was in a problem when the clinic officials asked them to pay a bill of Tk. 16,000 and warned them they cannot take any step without paying the bill.

Begum's husband, Shajahan is a day labourer, so when he was asked to pay this huge amount of money, he started struggling to find any help to pay his wife's medical bills.

Meanwhile, Begum's husband contacted a syndicate which can arrange money in exchange for their new born baby.

Shajahan Mia consulted with her wife Amena, who initially was not willing to agree to selling her new born baby but later agreed realizing the situation.

These are the two tales of offering of babies for adoption by two mothers and such news are being covered by different Media. Such helpless mothers are not few.

However, Sonali was saved from her ordeal thanks to the kindness of some who came in her aid as soon as the weird news spread.

The Khagrachari district administration stepped in and stood by Sonali Chakma and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pratap Chandra Biswas handed over a check for Tk 1 lakh to Sonali Chakma at his office. At that time, arrangements were made for taking care of her son Ram Krishna Chakma in a government Shishu Paribar run by the Department of Social Services (DSS), where future protection and education facilities will be looked after.

Besides, Basanti Chakma, a local Awami League leader and MP from reserved women's seat also visited Sonali's house and made arrangements for allowances for six months.

In recent times, Bangladesh has been witnessing a sharp and steep decline in social values. If we look at the newspaper, we come across various unusual, harrowing, gruesome incidents almost every day but such tales were unheard of a few decades ago.

We see headlines on the front page of the newspapers, "a mother selling out her newborn baby due to poverty". What has happened that the Bangladeshi society is sadly sliding into such a social depravity? The Daily Observer has reviewed various case studies and talked with various experts including psychologists and sociologists to know the reason for such decay.

The Daily Observer has compiled one month's news from seven Bengali newspapers and online news portals with regards to offering of their babies for adoption by their mothers due to poverty and found out at least eight incidents took place in last July in various parts of the country.

Dr Lipy Gloria Rozario, Counseling Psychologist at Dhaka University said, right now our society is facing so many crises due to Covid-19 pandemic.

"This is the post-transition period of Covid pandemic and because of such a situation we will witness so many unusual incidents due to poverty," she said while talking with this correspondent.

In addition, currently we are having a society, where nobody cares about the moral compass.

"Why would a mother sell her baby? We are having a society where culturally we are connected with each other. We used not to say people 'hi', we would say have you taken your meal? And now we have been driven into a situation where we are not helping anyone. These are the outcome of such denial acts," she added.

Sociologist Professor Sadeka Halim, University of Dhaka, said that we must consider the poor marginal people's economic crisis during Covid pandemic.

"Eighteen months into the crisis and after the new reversal following the second lockdown, the neo- poor phenomenon had deepened rather than lessened," she said.

If we notice all the cases of these mothers who were forced to sell their babies they all belong to marginal communities.

It means that Covid has driven this poor community into a dire situation where they are being forced to be helpless, which causes a huge family and social crisis , Prof Sadeka added. "I will suggest that government and non- government organizations come up with some special support, monetary or jobs facilities to this poor community," she said.

A new survey report reveals that the second wave of the C-19 pandemic, last year, pushed 3.24 crore people, about 19.54 per cent of the country's population, below poverty line.

The Power and Participation Research Centre ( PPRC) and the Brac Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD) came up with these findings.

