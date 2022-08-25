2 more accused placed on 3-day remand

Two more accused in the murder of Awami League leader Zahidul Islam Tipu and college student Samia Afrin Priti were placed on a three-day remand each on Wednesday.

Metropolitan Magistrate Ashek Imam passed the order after hearing on remand plea.

The accused are -- Mollah Shamim and Tawfik Hasan.

With this, 24 accused were arrested over the sensational murder in the capital over four months ago.

Investigation Officer and Detective Branch of Police Inspector Yasin Sikder produced Shamim and Tawfik before the court with a five-day remand plea each but the court granted a three-day remand each.

On the night of March 24, Motijheel unit Awami League leader Zahidul Islam Tipu, who was in a microbus, and Samia Afrin Priti, a 22-year-old college student, who was returning home by a rickshaw, were killed in indiscriminate firing in front of the Islami Bank Hospital in Dhaka.

Tipu was a former general secretary of the ruling party's Motijheel unit committee and Priti was a student of Begum Badrunnesa Government College. Tipu's driver was also injured in the firing.

Avenging the murder of Juba League leader Reazul Haque Khan Milky, intra-party rivalry, feud over controlling extortions, contracts of different government works and school admission business in the Motijheel area of the capital led to the murder of the party leader Tipu, said investigators after rounding up many accused as most of them were involved with the Awami League politics.









