Repatriation of Rohingyas over due: Speakers

Some 1.2 million Rohingya people living in Cox's Bazar now are depriving the local people of their peace and tranquillity. The international community, including the United Nations, completely failed to exert effective pressure on Myanmar to repatriate the forcibly displaced people to their country.

To secure their repatriation, formal and informal diplomacy, often known as 'track two diplomacy', should be prioritized, the leaders of civil society opined while speaking at a discussion meeting organized virtually in Dhaka by Cox's Bazar CSO-NGO Forum (CCNF) on Wednesday.

They said although Bangladesh bears no responsibility for the Rohingya problem, which is completely Myanmar's fault and is a global crisis, Bangladesh has to bear the severe responsibility depriving its own citizens. The responsibility must fall on the global community.

CCNF Co-Chair and Chief Executive of PHALS Abu Murshed Chowdhury urged for repatriation of about 1.2 million Rohingya people living in Bangladesh. The international community hasn't taken any effective efforts except taking a few UN resolutions. The Rohingyas are still unsure and frustrated about their return to Myanmar as well as the locals.

Jago Nari Unnayan Sangtsha's Sheuli Sharma said to secure their repatriation, formal and informal diplomacy, often known as 'track two diplomacy', should be prioritized. Priority should be given in building female leadership among the Rohingya refugees.

CCNF Co-chair and COAST Foundation's Executive Director Rezaul Karim Chowdhury said the comprehensive development programme of the government is being implemented for Cox's Bazar. Up to 70 projects totalling roughly US$3.3 billion are now being carried out. The development efforts in Cox's Bazar must be kept safe from all dangers to preserve the nation's wealth.

If sustainable repatriation is not assured, the Rohingya crisis could pose a serious threat to Cox's Bazar and the entire nation, he added. CCNF Co-chair and Chief Executive of Mukti Cox's Bazar Bimal Chandra Dey Sarkar said nearly half of the Rohingyas are children and young adults. This sizable population must participate in a variety of camp activities and receive technical and life skills training. This will lessen their likelihood of going astray, and even if they return to Myanmar, they will be able to establish respectable jobs.

Sushilan's Mujibur Rahman said construction of the camp caused harm to about 6,000 acres of mountainous terrain and 2,000 acres of forest. A little over 2,500 families working in social forestry did not get compensation. The water level is going down. Use of plastic in camps should be banned since it is such a significant problem. An Environmental Pool Fund should be created for environmental restoration.











