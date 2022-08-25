LDA set to enforce half-day hartal today

The Left Democratic Alliance (LDA) is all set to observe a half-day hartal across the country on Thursday protesting the hike in the prices of fuel, urea fertilizer and daily essentials.

The LDA, a coalition of eight left-leaning political parties, will enforce the hartal from 6:00am to 12:00 noon also to push for its demand for reducing the prices of fuel, urea fertiliser, essential food and other commodities and transport fare.

At a press conference on Wednesday at Mukti Bhaban in the capital, LDA Coordinator and CPB General Secretary Ruhin Hossain Prince called upon the country's people to observe the hartal with their spontaneous presence on the streets also to mount pressure on the government to stop the process of increasing the prices of electricity and gas. -UNB















