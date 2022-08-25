Fire at electronic warehouse in Bijoynagar

A fire broke out at an electronics warehouse in the capital's Bijoynagar area on Wednesday. At least 13 firefighting units are working to douse a fire that broke out this evening.

The fire broke out around 6:30pm on the first floor of the building that houses a restaurant, a warehouse and an electronics store.

Rafi al Faruk, Duty Officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters said, The first firefighting unit reached the spot by 6:40pm.

Twelve other units also joined in soon after, the official said. The firefighting units are also spraying water around the building premises to make sure the fire does not spread to the nearby buildings.











