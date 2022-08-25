WB lauds BD’s dev under PM Hasina’s leadership



The World Bank's outgoing country Director Mercy Miyang Tembon pays a farewell call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence, Ganabhaban in the city on Wednesday. photo : pid

Tembon said this during her farewell call on the Prime Minister at her official residence Ganabhaban.

Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the reporters after the call on.

The WB official said that she visited several places across Bangladesh and was overwhelmed with the development at its grassroots.

She also applauded the PM for her Ashrayan Project to provide home to the homeless.

The PM told Tembon that both husband and wife are the owners of the house being given under the project, and they are utilising the land in their premise by growing vegetables.

Tembon said that she was also pleased to see that students and other people volunteered in harvesting paddy to help the farmers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister said leaders and activists of her party Bangladesh Awami League and its associate bodies did the jobs on their political commitment.

Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Ahmad Kaikaus was present during the meeting.

Later, President of International Diabetic Federation Professor Akhtar Hossain also paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister.

Akhtar handed over the invitation letter to the PM to attend the World Diabetic Federation Congress.

The event will be held in Portugal next December where PM Hasina will be honoured as the first Global Ambassador for Diabetes.

Hasina thanked the governing body of World Diabetes Federation for unanimously awarding her this title.

She emphasised the steps to check diabetics through changing food habit and creating awareness among the mass people. The president of the World Diabetic Federation informed the prime minister about its activities.

National Professor Dr. Abul Kalam Azad Khan was present during the call-on. -UNB











