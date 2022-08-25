Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 25 August, 2022, 4:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

WB lauds BD’s dev under PM Hasina’s leadership

Published : Thursday, 25 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 126

The World Bank's outgoing country Director Mercy Miyang Tembon pays a farewell call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence, Ganabhaban in the city on Wednesday. photo : pid

The World Bank's outgoing country Director Mercy Miyang Tembon pays a farewell call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence, Ganabhaban in the city on Wednesday. photo : pid

The World Bank's outgoing country director Mercy Miyang Tembon on Wednesday highly appreciated Bangladesh's overall socioeconomic development, including women empowerment under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Tembon said this during her farewell call on the Prime Minister at her official residence Ganabhaban.
Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the reporters after the call on.
The WB official said that she visited several places across Bangladesh and was overwhelmed with the development at its grassroots.
She also applauded the PM for her Ashrayan Project to provide home to the homeless.
The PM told Tembon that both husband and wife are the owners of the house being given under the project, and they are utilising the land in their premise by growing vegetables.
Tembon said that she was also pleased to see that students and other people volunteered in harvesting paddy to help the farmers during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Prime Minister said leaders and activists of her party Bangladesh Awami League and its associate bodies did the jobs on their political commitment.
Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Ahmad Kaikaus was present during the meeting.
Later, President of International Diabetic Federation Professor Akhtar Hossain also paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister.
Akhtar handed over the invitation letter to the PM to attend the World Diabetic Federation Congress.
The event will be held in Portugal next December where PM Hasina will be honoured as the first Global Ambassador for Diabetes.
Hasina thanked the governing body of World Diabetes Federation for unanimously awarding her this title.
She emphasised the steps to check diabetics through changing food habit and creating awareness among the mass people. The president of the World Diabetic Federation informed the prime minister about its activities.
National Professor Dr. Abul Kalam Azad Khan was present during the call-on.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
An impoverished mother’s woes win some kind hearts
2 more accused placed on 3-day remand
Repatriation of Rohingyas over due: Speakers
A devastating fire took place at an electronics warehouse at Bijoynagar
LDA set to enforce half-day hartal today
Fire at electronic warehouse in Bijoynagar
WB lauds BD’s dev under PM Hasina’s leadership
HC scraps Basir’s bail after a day of granting it


Latest News
Chinese province plans ban on sale of gasoline cars
EU to discuss training mission for Ukrainian forces next week
Bijoynagar's fire brought under control after two hours
LDA calls half-day hartal on Thursday
Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) gets a bus from UEFA as gift
SSC examinee killed in Narail road crash
Two arrested sisters asked to deposit Tk 10cr to People's Leasing
UN fails to take effective steps for Rohingya repatriation: Speakers
Girl invited by 'friend' to visit Sylhet, raped by 7
Mahbub Talukder's burial after arrival of his children from abroad
Most Read News
Ukraine girds for Independence Day attacks on war's 6-month mark
Europe prepares for a winter without Russian gas
Rajapaksa may return home by early September
Embezzling Tk 64cr: Two sisters arrested while leaving country secretly
SP Babul Akhter hires killers for Tk 3 lakh to kill wife Mitu: PBI
Two arrested sisters asked to deposit Tk 10cr to People's Leasing
Former EC Mahbub Talukdar passes away
Mahbub Talukder's burial after arrival of his children from abroad
Syndicate controls Saudi visa, hampers manpower export
Offices, banks start following new work hours
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft