Thursday, 25 August, 2022, 4:01 AM
HC scraps Basir’s bail after a day of granting it

Published : Thursday, 25 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The High Court on Wednesday reversed its decision just a day of granting bail to Khandaker Enamul Basir, a suspended director of the Anti-Corruption Commission who has been sentenced to eight years in prison on bribery charges.
A single member bench of the HC comprised of Justice Md Ashraful Kamal on Tuesday granted Basir until the disposal of his appeal against the sentence. But, the HC bench on Wednesday revoked Basir's bail due to a 'procedural defect'.
In its order, the HC bench on Wednesday said that it has scrapped bail order of Basir as the appellant fail to file a bail petition with the appeal.
After scrapping of Basir bail, ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan told reports that the HC on Tuesday granted bail to Enamul Basir after hearing the arguments of both sides.
But, Basir's lawyer had attended the hearing without submitting a bail application, he added.
The High Court judge believed [the appellant had complied with the procedural requirements] and passed the bail order. Later, it was found out that there was no bail application on record. Hence, the HC bench has withdrawn the order and kept the case as a punitive measure, Khan said.


