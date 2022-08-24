Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 August, 2022, 12:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

UNHCR appeals for int'l support to solution of Rohingya crisis

Published : Wednesday, 24 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Diplomatic Correspondent

UNHCR has sought more assistance services from the international community to ensure vocational training and other forms of capacity-building for adolescent and adult Rohingya's.
"The support from the international community has been and is crucial in delivering lifesaving protection and assistance services for Rohingya refugees but funding is well short of needs" said the UN agency on Tuesday.
This will allow refugees to support their communities and live with dignity in Bangladesh, and above all to prepare them for rebuilding their lives when they can voluntarily and safely return to Myanmar, UNHCR said.
The 2022 response plan seeks over US$881 million for more than 1.4 million people, including Rohingya refugees and more than half a million most affected host communities,      and is so far funded at only 49 per cent, with US$426.2 million received.
Together, UNHCR said, the international community must do more to ensure that the Rohingya do not continue to languish in displacement and redouble efforts for increased political dialogue and diplomatic engagement to create conditions for voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable return.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UNHCR appeals for int'l support to solution of Rohingya crisis
Cop among 3 die in Dinajpur road accidents
Why not EC's decision illegal: HC 
US donates 10m more Pfizer C-19 vaccines
Momen accuses media of distorting his speech
A truck carrying maize rests
Syndicate controls Saudi visa, hampers manpower export
Doraiswami made Indian HC to UK


Latest News
BGB man killed in Bhola road accident
Ex-ACC director Basir's bail order withdrawn by court
Man gets life term for raping teenage girl in Panchagarh
Dhaka, Delhi eye positive results during PM's visit
Home and lifestyle expo in Ctg kicks off Thursday
53 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
School girl killed in city road crash
Offices, banks start follwoing new work hours
Ukraine girds for Independence Day attacks on war's 6-month mark
PK Haldar's two female associates arrested: RAB
Most Read News
Russia, France, discuss Ukraine nuclear plant inspections
Ukraine bans Independence Day festivities
Europe braces for more cuts in Russian oil, gas exports
Hundreds mourn Russian nationalist's daughter killed in car bomb
Finland PM tests negative for drugs after party video leak
Wife used to blackmail rich, corporate people, 7 arrested
2-day weekly holiday won't harm students' study: Dipu
BJP suspends MLA Raja Singh for remark against Prophet Mohammad
School girl commits suicide in Jashore
Bank transaction hours from Wednesday 9am to 4pm
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft