Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 August, 2022, 12:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Cop among 3 die in Dinajpur road accidents

Published : Wednesday, 24 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

Dinajpur, Aug 23:- Three persons, including a police constable, were killed in two separate road accidents at different places in Fulbari and Ghoraghat upazilas of Dinajpur district today (Tuesday).
Police sources said a police constable was killed on the spot as a Dhaka- bound stone-laden truck
from Dinajpur hit him at Nitaishah Mour on the Dinajpur-Dhaka highway in Ghoraghat upazila of Dinajpur at 4 am.
"The deceased constable was identified as Omar Farooque, 39, a pick-up van driver of Ghoraghat police station," Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ghoraghat police station Abu Hasan Kabir told BSS this afternoon.
Farooque hailed from village Gunvori in Fulchhari upazila of Gaibandha district.
"We have seized the killer truck and arrested its helper Hafizar Rahman, 38, a resident of Sadar upazila in Bogura district although the driver managed to flee from the scene," the OC said.
A case was filed in this connection with Ghoraghat police station.
In another accident, two persons were killed when a passenger bus and a maize-laden truck collided head-on from opposite directions at Brahmachari
Mandir point on the Dinajpur-Dhaka highway in Fulbari upazila of Dinajpur at 5 am today.
"The deceased were indentified as driver of the bus Abdul Hakim, 32, of village Patkodi in Raiganj upazila of Sirajganj and its passenger Ashik Ali, 23, of village Naodapara Dangapara in Hakimpur upazila of Dinajpur," said OC of Fulbari police station Ashraful Islam.
Being informed, police from Phulbari police station and personnel from Fulbari Fire Service and Civil Defense Station rushed to the spot, recovered the bodies and rescued a critically injured passenger of the bus.
"The injured passenger was sent to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital from where he was referred to Rangpur Medical College Hospital," the OC told BSS, adding that a case was filed in this connection with Fulbari police station.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UNHCR appeals for int'l support to solution of Rohingya crisis
Cop among 3 die in Dinajpur road accidents
Why not EC's decision illegal: HC 
US donates 10m more Pfizer C-19 vaccines
Momen accuses media of distorting his speech
A truck carrying maize rests
Syndicate controls Saudi visa, hampers manpower export
Doraiswami made Indian HC to UK


Latest News
BGB man killed in Bhola road accident
Ex-ACC director Basir's bail order withdrawn by court
Man gets life term for raping teenage girl in Panchagarh
Dhaka, Delhi eye positive results during PM's visit
Home and lifestyle expo in Ctg kicks off Thursday
53 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
School girl killed in city road crash
Offices, banks start follwoing new work hours
Ukraine girds for Independence Day attacks on war's 6-month mark
PK Haldar's two female associates arrested: RAB
Most Read News
Russia, France, discuss Ukraine nuclear plant inspections
Ukraine bans Independence Day festivities
Europe braces for more cuts in Russian oil, gas exports
Hundreds mourn Russian nationalist's daughter killed in car bomb
Finland PM tests negative for drugs after party video leak
Wife used to blackmail rich, corporate people, 7 arrested
2-day weekly holiday won't harm students' study: Dipu
BJP suspends MLA Raja Singh for remark against Prophet Mohammad
School girl commits suicide in Jashore
Bank transaction hours from Wednesday 9am to 4pm
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft