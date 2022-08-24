Cop among 3 die in Dinajpur road accidents

Dinajpur, Aug 23:- Three persons, including a police constable, were killed in two separate road accidents at different places in Fulbari and Ghoraghat upazilas of Dinajpur district today (Tuesday).

Police sources said a police constable was killed on the spot as a Dhaka- bound stone-laden truck

from Dinajpur hit him at Nitaishah Mour on the Dinajpur-Dhaka highway in Ghoraghat upazila of Dinajpur at 4 am.

"The deceased constable was identified as Omar Farooque, 39, a pick-up van driver of Ghoraghat police station," Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ghoraghat police station Abu Hasan Kabir told BSS this afternoon.

Farooque hailed from village Gunvori in Fulchhari upazila of Gaibandha district.

"We have seized the killer truck and arrested its helper Hafizar Rahman, 38, a resident of Sadar upazila in Bogura district although the driver managed to flee from the scene," the OC said.

A case was filed in this connection with Ghoraghat police station.

In another accident, two persons were killed when a passenger bus and a maize-laden truck collided head-on from opposite directions at Brahmachari

Mandir point on the Dinajpur-Dhaka highway in Fulbari upazila of Dinajpur at 5 am today.

"The deceased were indentified as driver of the bus Abdul Hakim, 32, of village Patkodi in Raiganj upazila of Sirajganj and its passenger Ashik Ali, 23, of village Naodapara Dangapara in Hakimpur upazila of Dinajpur," said OC of Fulbari police station Ashraful Islam.

Being informed, police from Phulbari police station and personnel from Fulbari Fire Service and Civil Defense Station rushed to the spot, recovered the bodies and rescued a critically injured passenger of the bus.

"The injured passenger was sent to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital from where he was referred to Rangpur Medical College Hospital," the OC told BSS, adding that a case was filed in this connection with Fulbari police station. -BSS











