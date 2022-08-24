Video
Keeping Proposals For CEC Secret

Why not EC's decision illegal: HC 

Published : Wednesday, 24 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday issued a rule asking the government to explain why its decision not to disclose the names of the person or party proposing the names of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and other election commissioners, should not be declared illegal.
In response to a writ petition, the HC bench comprising Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Ahmed Sohel asked the information Commission Chairman and Cabinet Secretary to reply to the rule within four weeks.
Earlier on June 23, four people including Sushasoner Jonno Nagorik (SUJAN) Secretary Badiul Alam Majumder filed the writ petition with the HC seeking its directive on the authorities concerned for giving detailed information about the name of a person proposed by a political party to the search committee for the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and other election commissioners.
On February 14,      the names of 322 people who came to the search committee from various sources for the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and other election commissioners were released. The list was later published on the website of the cabinet department.
However, the names of the proposers have not been disclosed. Later EC was formed from those names. Badiul Alam Majumdar applied to the Information Commission asking for the full information of the people proposed to the search committee and who proposed whose names. On March 1, the official in charge expressed his incompetence by saying that the cabinet department does not have the jurisdiction to provide any information in this regard.
Badiul Alam Majumdar appealed against this to the Appellate Authority of the Cabinet Division. He complained to the Information Commission that he did not get a reply within the stipulated time.
However, on June 7, the Information Commission rejected the complaint. Later, a writ was filed in the High Court in this regard. After hearing on the writ petition, the HC bench on Tuesday issued the rule.
Advocate Sharif Bhuiya appeared for the petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Somrendra Nath Biswash represented the state during the hearing on the petition.


