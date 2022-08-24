Syndicate controls Saudi visa, hampers manpower export

A syndicate comprising five persons have been pocketing huge amount of money every month from people who intend to travel to Saudi Arabia for various reasons.

Travellers to the kingdom with overseas employment and for religious purposes get fleeced in the name of issuance of Saudi Arabian visa, according to a complaint submitted to different government authorities including the Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry, Foreign Ministry and Ant-Corruption Commission.

According to the allegations, people are not getting Saudi visa without paying at least US 250 dollars (more than Tk 25,000) for each visa to the recruiting agencies.

In the complaints, the aggrieved people and recruiting agents claimed that when the government is requesting the remittance heroes to send their hard earned money through legal channels to boost up its foreign reserve, the intending migrants who wants to go to Saudi is captive in the hands of a syndicate.

This syndicate comprising of five persons have already extorted about

Tk 1,000 crore from the people in last few months, it said and added that most of the money was laundered abroad. They also claimed that filing allegations to different levels of the government including Saudi Embassy, they haven't got remedy.

In order to pocketing the money in the name of issuing visas, the issuance of visas has also been dropped at an alarming rate, which is ultimately affecting the manpower export to Saudi Arabia. Even an intelligence agency has got the proof about it.

According to recruiting agency sources, the recruiting agencies, especially Enam International of Enamul Haque and MCO Trading International of Kazi Shakhawat Hossain Lintu, used to get all the Saudi visas against their applications some months ago without any kickbacks. Enamul Haque, who is also a former president of Saudi BNP, and MCO Trading's Chairman Kazi Shakhawat Hossain Lintu formed the syndicate since the beginning of pandemic.

Shakhawat is also a BNP leader of Khulna and nephew of former Mayor Taiybur Rahman.

The other members of the syndicate are Helal Uddin, Saidur Rahman and Billal Hossain.

The syndicate manipulated the passport submitting day for visa to one day in a week, which was four days earlier and only ten visas are issued in a week, according to the allegations.

The Saudi going people have been immensely suffering for not getting visas without money. They claimed that they have to collect the money to go to Saudi by selling their properties and collecting loans. But, this syndicate is pocketing $250 for a worker visa and $700 for a tourist visa.

Meanwhile, thousands of Saudi going people are in despair due to the closure of Family Visa, Residence Visa, Business Visa and Student Visa in the Saudi Embassy in Dhaka. Due to this manipulation, the manpower export has been affected. Even there is an apprehension of increasing dollar crisis due to the bribes for visas through dollars.

When this visas processing scandal came to light, an intelligence agency carried out an investigation and found specific information against the syndicate.

A source of the intelligence agency said that the syndicate is controlling the visa processing as it has an intimate relation with Saudi Embassy. The visa is rejected if this syndicate does not get $250.

The agency also comes to know that Enam International is the ringleader of the syndicate and his office boy Helal collects the dollars against the visas from the recruiting agencies and laundered this money through Hundi.

Helal, Saidur and Billal collect passport lists and bribes from the recruiting agencies. They keep their commissions and hand over the remaining money to Enamul Haque and Kazi Lintu. Thus this syndicate has extorted several thousand crores of taka in the last six months.

When contacted, Enam International's Managing Director Enamul Haque told this correspondent that it's a baseless allegation. Some recruiting agencies have raised the allegation with their personal jealousy. "We don't have any syndicate. Instead, we are doing the business honestly since last 35 years."

As per the BMET, around 6.16 lakh people have gone to different countries in the current year so far. Of them, 3.86 lakh people have gone to Saudi Arabia which is 63 per cent. The Saudi Embassy issued some six lakh visas in 2021.















