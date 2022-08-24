Video
Wednesday, 24 August, 2022
Doraiswami made Indian HC to UK

Published : Wednesday, 24 August, 2022
Tripti Nath

New Delhi, Aug 23: Vikram K Doraiswami, the incumbent High Commissioner to Bangladesh, has been appointed the next High Commissioner of India to the UK. Sources said that he is expected to take up the assignment after the India visit of  Bangladesh Prime
Minister Sheikh Hasina in early September.
 Doraiswami joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1992. Before joining the government, he worked for one year as a journalist.  He has a postgraduate degree in history from the prestigious Delhi University.
After his in-service training in New Delhi from 1992-1993, Doraiswami was posted to the High Commission of India in Hong Kong in May 1994 as Third Secretary. He was posted to the Embassy of India in Beijing in September 1996 where he served for nearly four years.
After returning to the Ministry of External Affairs in 2000, Doraiswami was appointed Deputy Chief of Protocol (Ceremonials).  After two years he was seconded to the Prime Minister's Office and later served as Private Secretary to the Prime Minister.
 In 2006, Doraiswami was posted to the Permanent Mission of India to the UN in New York as Political Counsellor and in October 2009 he served as India's Consul General in Johannesburg, South Africa.
 In July 2011, Doraiswami returned to the Ministry of External Affairs, where he was Head of the Division for the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC).  During this period, he was also Coordinator for the Fourth Summit meeting of BRICS in New Delhi in March 2012.
 From October 2012 to October 2014, Doraiswami was Joint Secretary of the Americas Division of the MEA.  He became Ambassador of India to Uzbekistan in October 2014.


