Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 August, 2022, 12:28 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Dengue: 153 more patients hospitalised

Published : Wednesday, 24 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 146

Another 153 dengue patients were hospitalised across the country in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Among them, 107 patients were hospitalised in Dhaka while 46 in other places, it said.
As many as 516 dengue patients, including 430 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
On Sunday, this year's death toll from the mosquito-borne viral disease rose to 19 with one more
death reported from Dhaka.
Among the total deaths, 10 were reported from Cox's Bazar while nine from Dhaka.
On June 21, the DGHS reported the first death of the season from the viral disease. This year, the DGHS has recorded 4,772 dengue cases and 4,237 recoveries so far.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UNHCR appeals for int'l support to solution of Rohingya crisis
Cop among 3 die in Dinajpur road accidents
Why not EC's decision illegal: HC 
US donates 10m more Pfizer C-19 vaccines
Momen accuses media of distorting his speech
A truck carrying maize rests
Syndicate controls Saudi visa, hampers manpower export
Doraiswami made Indian HC to UK


Latest News
Ex-ACC director Basir's bail order withdrawn by court
Man gets life term for raping teenage girl in Panchagarh
Dhaka, Delhi eye positive results during PM's visit
Home and lifestyle expo in Ctg kicks off Thursday
53 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
School girl killed in city road crash
Offices, banks start follwoing new work hours
Ukraine girds for Independence Day attacks on war's 6-month mark
PK Haldar's two female associates arrested: RAB
27th School Handball tournament begins Thursday
Most Read News
Russia, France, discuss Ukraine nuclear plant inspections
Ukraine bans Independence Day festivities
Europe braces for more cuts in Russian oil, gas exports
Hundreds mourn Russian nationalist's daughter killed in car bomb
Finland PM tests negative for drugs after party video leak
Wife used to blackmail rich, corporate people, 7 arrested
2-day weekly holiday won't harm students' study: Dipu
BJP suspends MLA Raja Singh for remark against Prophet Mohammad
School girl commits suicide in Jashore
Bank transaction hours from Wednesday 9am to 4pm
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft