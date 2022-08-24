Dengue: 153 more patients hospitalised

Another 153 dengue patients were hospitalised across the country in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among them, 107 patients were hospitalised in Dhaka while 46 in other places, it said.

As many as 516 dengue patients, including 430 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

On Sunday, this year's death toll from the mosquito-borne viral disease rose to 19 with one more

death reported from Dhaka.

Among the total deaths, 10 were reported from Cox's Bazar while nine from Dhaka.

On June 21, the DGHS reported the first death of the season from the viral disease. This year, the DGHS has recorded 4,772 dengue cases and 4,237 recoveries so far. -UNB









