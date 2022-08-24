Soybean oil price falls globally, raised by Tk 7 per litre at home  

Soybean oil prices have fallen in the international market. The price of crude soybean oil fell from US$1,900 to $1,406.65 per tonne in the last one month. In such a situation, once again the price of edible oil including soybean has increased by Tk 7 per litre in Bangladesh. Traders cited the recent rise in dollar value as a reason for the proposal to increase the price of edible oil.

Amid inflation woes, the government has raised the prices of soybean oil by Tk 7 per litre. Bottled soybean oil will now be available at Tk 192 per litre instead of the earlier Tk 185. Similarly, loose soybean oil will be retailed at Tk 175 per litre while a five-litre bottle of the commodity will cost Tk 945.

This is according to a notification issued by the Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Banaspati Manufacturers Association.

According to the notification signed by Nurul Islam Molla, the executive officer of the association, the new prices will be effective from Tuesday.

The decision to increase the soybean oil prices was taken after discussions with the country's Trade and Tariff Commission and the Ministry of Commerce on August 17.

The association sought a 20 per cent price hike at the meeting.

Similarly, the price of one litre of loose palm oil has been fixed at Tk 145. The edible oil marketing companies cut the prices of soybean and palm oil on July 17, adjusting the costs in line with global market rates.

According to Bangladesh Bank data, in the fiscal year 2021-22, about 5.15 lakh tonnes of crude soybean oil were imported into the country -- about 75,000 tonnes more than the previous year.

However, during the same period, the import of soybean seeds was 13.31 lakh tonnes, about 2.37 lakh tonnes more than the previous year. The import of refined soybean oil in the fiscal year 2021-22 was a little over 15,000 tonnes.

No refined soybean oil was imported during the previous financial year. In the fiscal year 2021-22, about one million tonnes of refined and non-refined palm oil were imported.

Sources said when the price of edible oil was high in the world market, various initiatives were taken by the government including VAT exemption, LC commission and LC margin withdrawal. If the importers bring oil to the country's market with these benefits, the price should be reduced. The aim was that the common man would get an opportunity to buy soybean oil at a low price. But it turns out, in fact the opposite has happened and consumers are not getting any benefit.

Biswajit Saha, General Manager of City Group, the country's leading company that refines and markets edible oil, said, "Due to the increase in the price of the dollar, the cost of importing soybean oil has increased. For this reason, the edible oil price was adjusted."

He said, "Our cost of imports has increased. If the price is not adjusted, they will face losses.

Meanwhile, in view of the decrease in the price of soybean oil in the international market, the tariff commission announced a reduction in the price of soybean oil on July 21. According to the government announcement, the price of one litre bottle was reduced from Tk 205 to Tk 185, and the price of 5 litre bottle was to be Tk 910. Open soybean oil is Tk 166 per litre, and palm oil is to be sold at a maximum of Tk 152.

A review of the data of the state-owned marketing organization Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) shows that the price of soybean oil has increased in the last one year in the local market by (loose) 47 per cent, (bottle) five litres 41 per cent, (bottle) one liter 33 per cent, palm oil 39 per cent and Palm oil super 41 per cent. And last June and July, it decreased by 8.5 per cent, 2.12 per cent, 4 per cent, 15 per cent and 11 per cent respectively.

Meanwhile, the government's review of price hikes showed that the price of edible oil rose five times from October last year to June this year. In this, the price increased three times and decreased once. Russia-Ukraine war, price increase in the international market and various manipulations, the edible oil market has been in turmoil since the end of October.

Incidentally, some companies in the country including Meghna Group, City Group, TK Group, S Alam Group, Bangladesh Edible Oil Ltd import and refine crude edible oil and market it. Others import soybean seeds and produce soybean oil in the country.

According to the World Bank account and some oil buying and selling websites, the average price of crude soybean oil in 2019 was $765 per tonne. In 2020 the price was $838 and in 2021 the price of soybeans was $1385 per tonne. But at one point in March of this year, it increased. In March, the price of soybean oil per tonne in the world market was $ 1,956. Soybean oil price fell to $1,947 per tonne in April. The price of crude soybean oil per tonne in the world market fell to $1,533 in July.

According to the latest data on August 4, crude soybean oil was sold at an average of $1,406.65 per tonne. The report prepared by the Tariff Commission on the commodity price situation based on the calculations of the Reuters news agency showed that the price of soybean oil was 31 per cent lower on July 31 than on May 23.

Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) President Golam Rahman told the Daily Observer, "When the price of edible oil in the world market is high, the government has taken various initiatives besides withdrawing the VAT to import the product. And with that benefit, the price of imported oil was supposed to drop in the country's market. But in reality it did not happen. Besides, the price of oil has decreased in the world market, but it is increasing in the country. Therefore, no decision can be taken in such a way as to harm the consumers."

According to the sources of the Ministry of Commerce, there is a demand of about 20 lakh tonnes of edible oil in the country every year. The demand for the month of Ramadan is 250,000 to 300,000 tonnes. Local production is 230,000 tonnes. 18 lakh tonnes are imported. About 5 lakh tonnes of crude soybean oil is imported. Besides, 24 lakh tonnes of soybean seeds are imported, from which 4 lakh tonnes of crude oil is produced. About 11 lakh tonnes of crude palm oil is imported.











