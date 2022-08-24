JS body shocked at BPC's fuel purchase irregularity

Expressing deep shock and concern over the irregularities including fuel purchases done by the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC), the Parliamentary Committee on Public Undertakings recommended for adjusting fuel prices as soon as possible.

"There are irregularities in the purchase of BPC. There are also audit objections. These objections were not properly disposed of. They did not listen to the Anti-Corruption Commission, either, "ASM Feroz, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee said on Tuesday emerging from the meeting at Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

He said we are "shocked" by the widespread irregularities and audit objections in state-run Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC). The parliamentary watchdog discussed various activities of BPC including purchases, however, senior officials of the Energy Division and BPC were present.

All activities related to import, storage, marketing, distribution of petroleum products in Bangladesh are supervised, coordinated and controlled through BPC, which is a statutory body under the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources.

"There is little transparency and accountability in BPC. We are shocked at seeing the gravity of widespread irregularities (in BPC)," he also said.

The official told the committee that the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation is being properly managed within the institutional framework. As a result there is no scope for institutional mismanagement and irregularities in BPC.

Examining all the sides, the parliamentary committee recommended adjusting fuel prices. In response to the recommendation of adjustment of fuel price,

top officials of the Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry informed the House watchdog that price adjustment of fuel will be done as soon as possible in line with the price in the international market. According to the Finance Division's Bangladesh Economic Review 2022, the state-owned corporation made Tk 468.58 billion in profits from 2014-15 fiscal year to 2020-21.

But BPC Chairman ABM Azad said at a press conference they recently said they made a profit of Tk 429.98 billion. The difference between the two accounts is Tk 38.58 billion. This comes amid criticisms of the government for an unprecedented hike in fuel oil price by as much as 51.68 per cent.

Analysts say the government should not have increased the prices because BPC made huge profits in recent years.

The committee also recommended for quick introduction of automation systems in fuel operation in Bangladesh like in many developed countries of the world.

It also asked the Ministry to take necessary measures to increase the reserve capacity of refined and crude oil of BPC. The committee made the recommendation at its 15th meeting held at the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Bhaban with its Chairman ASM Feroz in the chair, the release added.

The concerned Ministry is also recommended by the committee members to take necessary measures to increase the storage capacity of refined and unrefined fuel of BPC and to maintain adequate funds during emergencies.

Committee members Mostafizur Rahman, Omor Faruk Chowdhury, Md. Mahbubul Alam Hanif and Md Zillul Hakim attended the meeting, among others.













