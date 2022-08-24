Video
EVM in 150 seats in next nat'l polls: EC

Published : Wednesday, 24 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 212
Staff Correspondent

Election Commission (EC) decided to use Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) in maximum 150 constituencies during the 12th General Elections.  
This decision was taken at the EC meeting held on Tuesday afternoon at the EC building at Agargaon in the capital.
Apart from this, the Commission has decided to hold elections in 61 district councils of the country on October 31.
The EC held a dialogue with 39 registered political parties from July 17 to 31. Most of the parties participating in the dialogue are against the use of EVMs in
general elections. Out of 39 registered political parties, 28 parties participated in the dialogue. Two parties have been given time to participate in the dialogue in September. 9 parties including BNP refrained from participating in the dialogue.
Among 28 registered political parties Awami League and few others demanded voting through EVM in all 300 seats. Most of the parties are demanded to cast vote by ballot paper. At present EC has capacity to casting vote in EVMs in 70 to 80 seats in the general elections.







