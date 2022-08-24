Video
BCL’s Thakurgaon functionary suspended over Bangabandhu remarks

Published : Wednesday, 24 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 142

THAKURGAON, Aug 23: Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) has suspended one of its leaders from Thakurgaon for allegedly making defamatory remarks on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the National Mourning Day programme.
The suspended leader has been identified as Arif Khan Joy, General Secretary of BCL's Samir Uddin Memorial College unit, according to a press release issued by the Thakurgaon BCL unit on Monday.
The district BCL unit has also asked Joy to submit a written explanation on the allegation brought against him within three days.
It has warned of making recommendations to the BCL central committee president and general secretary for his expulsion in case the response is not satisfactory.
On August 15, a 15-second video of Joy went viral on social media where he made the purported derogatory comments on Bangabandhu. After the video was brought to the district BCL unit's attention, it decided to suspend
him.     -UNB



