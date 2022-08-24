PhD degree conferred



Shahazada Basunia, has been awarded with the degree of Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) from the Department of English at Islamic University in Kushtia, says a press release.His dissertation was on "Viscount John Morley: A Critical Appraisal of His Studies in Literature".The Chairman of the Examination Committee was Prof Dr M Moniruzzaman, of the Department of English at Jahangirnagar University. Prof Dr M Shahinoor Rahman, of the Department of English at Islamic University supervised the dissertation and Prof Samina Khan, of the Department of English at Aligarh Muslim University in India reviewed the dissertation.