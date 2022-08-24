SC stays Marzia Akter bail

The Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division has stayed a High Court order granting bail to Marzia Akter alias Shila, who was arrested in a case filed over assaulting a woman for the dress she was wearing.

Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division Justice M Enayetur Rahim stayed the HC order and sent the matter to the full bench of the Appellate Division for hearing on August 29.

The Chamber Judge came up with the stay order on August 21 following a petition filed by the state for staying the operation of the HC order of bail.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin appeared for the state while lawyers Zahurul Islam and Md Kamal Hossain represented Marzia during hearing of the petition. On August 16, a HC bench of Justice Sheikh Md Zakir Hossain and Justice AKM Zahirul Huq granted six months' bail to Marzia in this case.

On May 18 this year, a female student of a private university in Dhaka was subjected to assault for her dress at Narsingdi railway station. Two of her friends were also assaulted during the incident that went viral on social media where netizens vented anger over the harassment of the girl.

Later, Narsingdi Railway Police outpost filed a case with the Bhairab Railway Police Station under Women and Children Repression Prevention Act.











