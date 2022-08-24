Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 August, 2022, 12:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Assault over dress

SC stays Marzia Akter bail

Published : Wednesday, 24 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 144
Staff Correspondent

The Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division has stayed a High Court order granting bail to Marzia Akter alias Shila, who was arrested in a case filed over assaulting a woman for the dress she was wearing.
Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division Justice M Enayetur Rahim stayed the HC order and sent the matter to the full bench of the Appellate Division for hearing on August 29.
The Chamber Judge came up with the stay order on August 21 following a petition filed by the state for staying the operation of the HC order of bail.
Attorney General AM Amin Uddin appeared for the state while lawyers Zahurul Islam and Md Kamal Hossain represented Marzia during hearing of the petition. On August 16, a HC bench of Justice Sheikh Md Zakir Hossain and Justice AKM Zahirul Huq granted six months' bail to Marzia in this case.
On May 18 this year, a female student of a private university in Dhaka was subjected to assault for her dress at Narsingdi railway station. Two of her friends were also assaulted during the incident that went viral on social media where netizens vented anger over the harassment of the girl.
Later, Narsingdi Railway Police outpost filed a case with the Bhairab Railway Police Station under Women and Children Repression Prevention Act.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BCL’s Thakurgaon functionary suspended over Bangabandhu remarks
DMP arrests 41 for consuming, selling drugs in city
PhD degree conferred
SC stays Marzia Akter bail
Left-leaning student bodies demand removal of DU Zia Hall provost
Sramik Karmachari Oikya Parishad brought out a rally
Antibodies wane 6 months after Covid booster shot: Study
7 held in city for extortion, blackmailing


Latest News
Ex-ACC director Basir's bail order withdrawn by court
Man gets life term for raping teenage girl in Panchagarh
Dhaka, Delhi eye positive results during PM's visit
Home and lifestyle expo in Ctg kicks off Thursday
53 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
School girl killed in city road crash
Offices, banks start follwoing new work hours
Ukraine girds for Independence Day attacks on war's 6-month mark
PK Haldar's two female associates arrested: RAB
27th School Handball tournament begins Thursday
Most Read News
Russia, France, discuss Ukraine nuclear plant inspections
Ukraine bans Independence Day festivities
Europe braces for more cuts in Russian oil, gas exports
Hundreds mourn Russian nationalist's daughter killed in car bomb
Finland PM tests negative for drugs after party video leak
Wife used to blackmail rich, corporate people, 7 arrested
2-day weekly holiday won't harm students' study: Dipu
BJP suspends MLA Raja Singh for remark against Prophet Mohammad
School girl commits suicide in Jashore
Bank transaction hours from Wednesday 9am to 4pm
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft