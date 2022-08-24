Left-leaning student bodies demand removal of DU Zia Hall provost

Left-leaning student organisations on Sunday demanded the removal of Prof Bellal Hossain, Provost of Muktijoddha Ziaur Rahman Hall of Dhaka University (DU), as he handed over an innocent student to the police alleging him (victim) of making anti-state comment and his involvement in militant group under the pressure of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leaders of this hall unit.

At the same time, the student bodies demanded to bring the perpetrators involved in student torture into book and ensure democratic campus for all the student parties.

The demands were made from a human chain organised by the associations at the base of Aparajeyo Bangla in front of Arts Building on the DU campus on Sunday.

Shimul Kumbhakar, President of DU branch of Bangladesh Chhatra Union, said the country is drowning in terrible fascism and added, "A situation has been created where no one can speak outside a party (Awami League). If one does so, he is tagged as Jamaat-Shibir and BNP."

"The government's pet terrorist organisation Chhatra League is controlling the university halls. General students are becoming terrorists by going through a terrorist structure created by the Chhatra League," Shimul added.

Terming Zia Hall Provost Prof Bellal as blind to party, he said, "Provosts are supposed to be guardians of the students. But we see the opposite in the case of Prof Bellal. On what basis did he handed an innocent student over to the police whereas the police found him innocent? We demand the provost's removal as well as punishment of the BCL leaders and activists who harassed Meftahul Maruf."

Rajeeb Kanti Roy, President of the DU branch of the Samajtantrik Chhatra Front, said the Zia Hall incident is not the first incident, adding, "These kinds of occurrences have been taking place regularly in the halls. Some are revealed and some are not."

Meftahul Maruf, a second-year student of Political Science Department, wrote in the Messenger group that if BNP-Jamaat are responsible for the series bomb blasts during their term although a militant group carried out the attack, Awami League must take responsibility of all the militant attacks took place during their terms.

Turning his argument into an anti-state comment and militancy, Provost Prof Bellal handed over him to the Shahbagh Police Station on Thursday night.

However, police found him innocent and released after an interrogation. The incident raged anger among the students as the provost handed his own resident to the police over false and sensitive allegations.













