7 held in city for extortion, blackmailing

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained seven people from Bashundhara residential area and Dakshin Khan area in the city on charges of blackmailing and extortion.

The detainees are ring leader Md Al Mahmud, Mamun, 26, Mastura Akhtar Priya 21, Md. Akram Hossain, Akib 20, Tanya Akhtar, 25, Md. Rubel, 32, Md. Mohsin 26, and Md. Imran 32.

ASP Noman Ahmed of Rab-1 Battalion headquarters said that a victim submitted a complaint to the headquarters stating that he was introduced with a girl named Mastura Akhtar Priya through Facebook on July 10. Then Priya took him to visit her friend's house on August 10 evening.

After entering the room of the house, Priya and her accomplices Md Al Mahmood,Mamun, Md Akram Hossain, Aqib, Tania Akhtar, Md Rubel, Md Mohsin and Md Imran forcibly undressed him and recorded video.

Later, he was kept hostage and they demanded a ransom of TK 10 lakh. After that, they forcibly collected Tk 1 lakh through bkash and a Tk 4 lakh bank cheque from the victim.

Based on the allegation, an operational team of the Rab-1 conducted a drive in Bashundhara residential area and Dakkhin khan area simultaneously early Tuesday. -UNB











