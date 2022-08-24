Video
Wednesday, 24 August, 2022, 12:27 PM
Home City News

Uttara To Agargaon

Metrorail will run from dawn to midnight from Dec ’22

Published : Wednesday, 24 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 188
Staff Correspondent

The much-hyped metro rail will start commercial run with passengers from dawn to midnight from December this year.
Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) Managing Director MAN Siddique on Monday said the metro rail will run on Uttara- Agargaon route after Fajr prayers till midnight after three months in December.
Siddique said this when asked about the implementation and progress of the metro rail project. He said, "The overall progress of Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Line-6 is 81.70 per cent. The progress of the first phase work on Uttara to Agargaon route is 93.86 per cent. We are working with two things in mind-Integration test and Driving on simulator-to launch in December." "After that we will test the movement without passengers for 15 to 20 days. Then we can start moving with the expected passengers," he added.
Metro rail will be launched with 10 trains first. On the first day, trains will run after 10 minutes gap. On the second day, maybe we'll get it down to seven minutes. How often we will run the train will depend on the passenger pressure gradually. If there are many passengers waiting, we will run the train every 3 and half minutes, said the Managing Director of the project.
He said, "The progress of second phase work from Agargaon to Motijheel is 81.86 per cent and the overall progress of electrical and mechanical work is 83.34 per cent."
Siddique also said, "As per the decision of the government, we are working towards launching the MRT line from Uttara to Agargaon in December. All the functional tests we were supposed to do till Agargaon have been completed. Performance test is almost over."
"We will start the integration test from September 1. This test may take up to three months. We have collected simulators. It is being set up. Train operators will be trained through simulators from October 1," he added.


