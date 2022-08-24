

‘Egg market syndicate’ must face music



We believe, if the DNCRP's ongoing drive continues, netting the ground fishes behind unstable egg market will not be impossible any time soon. We also hope DNCRP's assurance in this regard in a recent meeting with FBCCI and CAB will be immediately translated into action through bringing egg price back to normal.



Both sadly and abominably, when consumers are already panting amid skyrocketing price of almost all daily essentials, the sinister attempt of destabilizing egg market by a section of dubious traders is a painful reminder of the of apathy and mindlessness country's helpless people get subjected to.



Most disappointingly, what came up in the raids of DNCRP only reveals how the country's kitchen markets are running with almost no monitoring and management.



However, most traders were found with no valid document of buying and selling chicken and eggs during the raids. The leaders of the traders' association have arbitrarily fixed the price of eggs and chickens. Though the carrying cost of per piece egg was three to four paisa, those dubious traders profited Tk 3 for per piece of egg. However, DNCRP's timely intervention prevented the ghost of last year's onion market from returning back to egg market.



Furthermore, as the price of poultry feed is stable, we believe attempts to justify the increase in fuel price behind recent artificial crises of eggs will gain no ground.



Comparatively easy to cook and time saving, demand for egg is growing in busy urban life. Clearly, the syndicate tried to take advantage of this situation on the lame excuse of fuel price hike.



Whether an ill motive of destroying country's marginal poultry framers was linked to such manipulation of egg market can rightly call into question. Already a collossal amount of Tk 518 crore and 50 lakhs from chicken and egg markets has reportedly been swindled in the last two weeks.



Not only egg, no daily essential item be held hostage to syndicates. Prices must be strictly controlled. We urge the government to intensify monitoring of the markets by increasing mobile courts. We also fail to understand why the TCB is acting as a toothless body. Government must strengthen TCB to its full capacity so that it can meet demand by regularly supplying kitchen essentials to low-income people.



We call on kitchen market authorities to ensure that sellers are fully complying with price list fixed by authorities concerned. They must also check into whether traders are running businesses with valid documents or not.

