Wednesday, 24 August, 2022, 12:26 PM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Mental care of cancer patient

Published : Wednesday, 24 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir
No need to tell how elegiac the cancer is. Besides physical pain, cancer patients have to confront with their mind. Research has shown that cancer patient with mental health symptoms have poorer health outcomes, increase uncertainty, decrease adherence to treatment. Actually mental health disorders can have profound impacts on patients, specially, cancer patients.

Avoiding emotional burnout make it easier to care of our loved ones. One of the best things to do is to refrain ourselves from sharing something negative and creating negative feelings. Cancer patients can benefit from the support of family members, friends, neighbour and other ones at every step of their traumatic cancer journey. So, we are to be careful to manage mental health of the cancer patients around us.

Samia Jahan Shefa
U-reporter and former child journalist at UNICEF



