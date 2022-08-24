

International Day remembering slave trade



Slaves were considered a symbol of nobility for rich people. People were kept as slaves, even in the homes of educated intellectuals. Of course, everyone now believes slavery to be an inhumane system. The Universal Declaration of Human Rights upholds the equal rights and freedom of all people, which is incompatible with slavery. This day commemorates the slave trade and its abolition.



The slave trade is considered one of the worst human rights violations in history. Over 400 years, more than 18 million African men, women, and children were victims of the transatlantic slave trade. During this time, people were taken from their native tribes and forced to work to death for little or no pay.



An enslaved person was the property of his master, and he could make the enslaved person work without pay. At that time, many were forced to accept slavery to escape debt. Children of enslaved people were also considered slaves. Slavery was often accepted even after defeating in war. They had to die with inhuman labour all their lives. There was no way out of this cycle of slavery unless their master freed them.



Markets for buying and selling slaves have developed worldwide, including in the Indian subcontinent. African Negroes were in high demand in this market. They were taken by force. Slaves were used for agricultural and domestic work. Besides, the upper class also used slave women to fulfil their lust.



In the past, slavery was practised almost everywhere in the world. Slavery was also prevalent in the ancient civilizations of the United States. Slavery was prevalent in the Sumerian and Babylonian civilizations. The Egyptians also had many slaves, including Jewish, European, and Ethiopian slaves. The Greeks and Romans used slaves as servants and soldiers for government work.



It was an event characterized by unprecedented mass human trafficking, abusive economic transactions and unspeakable human rights abuses. A reading of the history of the slave trade reveals its true brutality. Beyond the facts and figures, behind it lies the story of the pain of millions of people. Stories of those who were separated from their homeland and family. Stories of those who fought back against their oppressors. A story of those who triumphed against all odds and gained their freedom.



That trend continues today as people around the world now continue to fight together against apartheid, the most enduring legacy of the transatlantic slave trade. As the International Day of Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition, this day is not only to remember the horrors of slavery and to honour its victims; it is also working to ensure the complete abolition of the apartheid system that stems from slavery in today's world.



UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivered a message to mark the day. He wrote, "We know a lot about the transatlantic slave trade. Today is a day we remember - as crimes against humanity, unprecedented mass human trafficking, heinous economic transactions and unspeakable human rights abuses.



But we don't know that behind the facts and figures about the slave trade lie the stories of millions of people - stories of untold suffering and pain. A story of shattered families and communities. Atale of astonishing courage and defiance against the cruelty of oppressors. We will never know how each act of resistance - big or small - has slowly but surely triumphed over injustice, oppression and slavery.



We must unite to pay tribute to the millions of Africans separated from homelands and communities and stand in solidarity against apartheid everywhere. Today, people continue to face racial discrimination, marginalization and exclusion. Political, economic and structural power imbalances rooted in colonial rule, slavery and exploitation still deny equality of opportunity and justice.



Many things from the past can help us in the future. When we look at an abomination like the slave trade, it allows us to take action to prevent it from happening again. No matter how much we try to ignore or deny it, racial injustice and caste discrimination still exist today. This day raises awareness of the dangers of allowing racism to run wild and reminds us to fight it wherever we see it".



Notably, on August 22 and 23, 1791, the protests that broke out in present-day Haiti and the Dominican Republic led human civilization to the abolition of slavery. After that, slavery was officially abolished in different countries and regions of the world.



However, although the slave trade has been officially abolished, the human trafficking trade similar to the slave trade still exists in modern society, which many consider modern slavery. Slavery was not eradicated from society because of the opportunistic character of human beings. So it can be said that slavery has not disappeared from society; only the form has changed.

The writer is a researcher and development worker.

















According to UNESCO's decision, August 23rd is celebrated as International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition each year. Slavery is a shameful chapter in human history. Slavery may seem like a strange system to many now, but it was once normal. This year the theme of the day is 'Stories of Courage: Resistance to Slavery and Unity against Racism'.Slaves were considered a symbol of nobility for rich people. People were kept as slaves, even in the homes of educated intellectuals. Of course, everyone now believes slavery to be an inhumane system. The Universal Declaration of Human Rights upholds the equal rights and freedom of all people, which is incompatible with slavery. This day commemorates the slave trade and its abolition.The slave trade is considered one of the worst human rights violations in history. Over 400 years, more than 18 million African men, women, and children were victims of the transatlantic slave trade. During this time, people were taken from their native tribes and forced to work to death for little or no pay.An enslaved person was the property of his master, and he could make the enslaved person work without pay. At that time, many were forced to accept slavery to escape debt. Children of enslaved people were also considered slaves. Slavery was often accepted even after defeating in war. They had to die with inhuman labour all their lives. There was no way out of this cycle of slavery unless their master freed them.Markets for buying and selling slaves have developed worldwide, including in the Indian subcontinent. African Negroes were in high demand in this market. They were taken by force. Slaves were used for agricultural and domestic work. Besides, the upper class also used slave women to fulfil their lust.In the past, slavery was practised almost everywhere in the world. Slavery was also prevalent in the ancient civilizations of the United States. Slavery was prevalent in the Sumerian and Babylonian civilizations. The Egyptians also had many slaves, including Jewish, European, and Ethiopian slaves. The Greeks and Romans used slaves as servants and soldiers for government work.It was an event characterized by unprecedented mass human trafficking, abusive economic transactions and unspeakable human rights abuses. A reading of the history of the slave trade reveals its true brutality. Beyond the facts and figures, behind it lies the story of the pain of millions of people. Stories of those who were separated from their homeland and family. Stories of those who fought back against their oppressors. A story of those who triumphed against all odds and gained their freedom.That trend continues today as people around the world now continue to fight together against apartheid, the most enduring legacy of the transatlantic slave trade. As the International Day of Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition, this day is not only to remember the horrors of slavery and to honour its victims; it is also working to ensure the complete abolition of the apartheid system that stems from slavery in today's world.UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivered a message to mark the day. He wrote, "We know a lot about the transatlantic slave trade. Today is a day we remember - as crimes against humanity, unprecedented mass human trafficking, heinous economic transactions and unspeakable human rights abuses.But we don't know that behind the facts and figures about the slave trade lie the stories of millions of people - stories of untold suffering and pain. A story of shattered families and communities. Atale of astonishing courage and defiance against the cruelty of oppressors. We will never know how each act of resistance - big or small - has slowly but surely triumphed over injustice, oppression and slavery.We must unite to pay tribute to the millions of Africans separated from homelands and communities and stand in solidarity against apartheid everywhere. Today, people continue to face racial discrimination, marginalization and exclusion. Political, economic and structural power imbalances rooted in colonial rule, slavery and exploitation still deny equality of opportunity and justice.Many things from the past can help us in the future. When we look at an abomination like the slave trade, it allows us to take action to prevent it from happening again. No matter how much we try to ignore or deny it, racial injustice and caste discrimination still exist today. This day raises awareness of the dangers of allowing racism to run wild and reminds us to fight it wherever we see it".Notably, on August 22 and 23, 1791, the protests that broke out in present-day Haiti and the Dominican Republic led human civilization to the abolition of slavery. After that, slavery was officially abolished in different countries and regions of the world.However, although the slave trade has been officially abolished, the human trafficking trade similar to the slave trade still exists in modern society, which many consider modern slavery. Slavery was not eradicated from society because of the opportunistic character of human beings. So it can be said that slavery has not disappeared from society; only the form has changed.The writer is a researcher and development worker.