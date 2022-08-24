

Life in the labour lines



Now, I'll tell you something you might not know: the government has published a few dozen gazettes over the years setting the minimum wage for different sectors, which might be a good thing. It's not just tea workers or people who make clothes.



But the amount they set as the minimum wage for workers in different fields might not sound right to you.



At the district level, the minimum wage for a regular worker in the soap and cosmetics industry is Tk5,640. In the prawn industry, a wash man or a worker who packs prawns gets a minimum wage of Tk6,700. In the leather goods and shoe industry, a cutting-fitting and iron man gets a minimum wage of Tk7,100.



This is almost twice as much as a tea worker makes. But in a time when food prices keep going up and living costs are skyrocketing, the sad stories of the tea workers have shown once again how these people are getting by, even if they live in a district.



Also, there are questions about whether or not the government even follows through with this small amount.



So why are minimum wages set so low on purpose? Why doesn't it take into account the rising cost of living? Does it take into account the changing rates? "The minimum wage has been set at random. "It has nothing to do with scientific calculations, just like it has nothing to do with what workers expect," said Mujahidul Islam Khan Selim, who used to lead the Communist Party of Bangladesh.



"The calculation should have taken into account what the worker is making and how many calories he needs to make it again. This has not been thought about," said Selim.



"According to an old saying, you should feed the cow before sending it out to plow the field. If you don't give the cow the right food, it won't be able to plough. When setting the minimum wage, "this minimum need has not been thought through," he said.



In the last few years, Bangladesh has improved in a number of ways, but when it comes to its workers' rights on the job market - where wages are the most important thing, followed by workplace safety and working hours - the country has had a lot of trouble.



"How do you decide what the minimum wage should be? Poverty line or the idea of a living wage? "It's not clear what method we should use," Sayema Haque said.



"When setting the minimum wage, the wage board might try to find a happy medium between what workers want and what owners want. She said, "They might have set it a little higher than what the owners want or a little higher than the previous wage."



"But, given inflation, unemployment, and the situation caused by Covid-19, is that amount enough?" she asked.



The protests of the tea workers have brought up the issue of the minimum wage. But Bangladeshi workers have been in this kind of trouble for years.



"If you think about the clothing industry, which is the most organized, it was also exploitative before Rana Plaza. Because people were so cheap to hire, many owners took advantage of them. The minimum wage for tea workers is ridiculously low, but exploitation is just as bad in other industries. Even in the formal sector, people are taken advantage of," Sayema Haque said.



Let's forget about the rate of inflation and other problems right now and go back six months. Even back then, a person had to have at least Tk20,000 per month to stay alive. We have been asking for Tk20,000 to be the national minimum wage from different worker's groups," he said.

The writer is a columnist and writer.











