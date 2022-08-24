

High time to sack irksome ministers, reshuffle cabinet



Their ill performances are being exposed day by day as they speak on irrelevant issues and engage themselves in useless tasks, immensely denting the image of the government. A recent remark of a senior minister probably has convinced many people that the ruling party has no popularity in the country and it has been clinging to power with the help of the government of India.

Perhaps due to the tiredness out of running the country for a pretty longtime, the leaders and the ministers, most of whom have proved their worth in the earlier years, now have become duller and foolish.



In the recent past many tired ministers of the incumbent government did many blunders and made adverse comments that bewildered the people, who were also ashamed of the funny remarks uttered by the ministers.



The latest such comment came from a smart, frank and candid Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen, who said: "I went to India and said Sheikh Hasina's continuation must be ensured. She is our role model. If her continuation is ensured, our country will stride towards development and become a truly non-communal country."



Speaking at the opening ceremony of Janmashtami festival at J M Sen Hall in Chattogram city on August 18 last, he also said he had requested the Indian government to do whatever necessary to keep Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in power.

People in Bangladesh do not understand how as a senior and learned minister of the country could say so in India. Does he think that the government in Bangladesh was appointed by India? Has India the power to reinstate the government if it fails in the election or overthrown in a massive movement in Bangladesh? Does he not remember that India, being a so-called tested friend of Bangladesh, could do nothing to protect Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from being assassinated with most of his family members on August 15, 1975.



Referring to his visit to India, the Foreign Minister rendered at Janmashtami festival: "I said there are some evil people, some extremists in my country. My country is not an isolated island from the rest of the world. There are some evil people here (Bangladesh). When something happens in your country (India), they get the news even if we keep mum."



With this remark the Foreign Minister has acknowledged a claim of the rival parties that the country has become a lackey of India under the incumbent government. His remark exposed that his government often kept mum instead of joining the people in protesting against excesses committed in India against the interest of Bangladesh.



At the Janmashtami celebration, referring Nupur Sharma, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who in June last commented on the private life of prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him - pbuh) during a heated TV debate, Abdul Momen also said: "Some days ago, a woman in your country said something, and we did not utter a single word. Different countries spoke about it but we didn't."



Government in many Muslim countries, except Bangladesh, protested against the remark and compelled the Indian government to expel Sharma from her position and sue for her remarks. By referring the issue the Foreign Minister has reminded the people that his government values relations with India more than the honour of the Prophet Muhammad (pbuh).



Abdul Momen also said at the event in Chattogram: "We are giving you this kind of protection. It is for your wellbeing, for our wellbeing. If we speak up, the extremists will be more vocal and talk even more. It will disrupt law and order and also stability in our country."



It means by keeping mum against the excesses done in India, the government of Bangladesh was supporting India. Analysts believe by not protesting or speaking against the excesses in India, the government in Bangladesh has axed its popularity in the country. Few days back he also angered people, who were upset at the hiked fuel and commodity prices, saying: "people in the country are living in heaven."



However, Abdul Momen on Monday, denied his controversial remark which sparked widespread criticism. "I never asked for the Indian government's support to keep Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in power," he told reporters. Few days back he also denied equaling the living condition in Bangladesh with the life in heaven.



His remarks have proved that the Bangladesh Foreign Minister is now tired of works and has no control on what he thinks and says. Because his background says, Abdul Momen, 75, an economist, diplomat, politician served as Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations from August 2009 until October 2015.



He became Foreign Minister after being elected Member of Parliament for Sylhet-1 in 2018. Son of Advocate Abu Ahmad Abdul Hafiz one of the founders of the Sylhet branch of the All-India Muslim League. His mother, Syeda Shahar Banu, was one of the leading women of the Bengali language movement. He was one of fourteen children, and his elder brother is AM Abdul Muhith, former Bangladesh Finance Minister.He was civil servant in Bangladesh from 1973 to 1978.



Momen continued his education in the United States, receiving a PhD in economics from Northeastern University, Boston, Massachusetts, in 1988. He taught economics and business administration at Merrimack College, Salem State College, Northeastern University, the University of Massachusetts, and the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University. In 1998, Momen became an economic adviser at the Saudi Industrial Development Fund. In 2003 he returned to Massachusetts and there he taught economics at Framingham State College until appointed Bangladesh's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York in August 2009.



Momen served as President of the UNICEF Executive Board at the international level in 2010. He was vice president and Acting President of the 67th United Nations General Assembly. Momen was President of the United Nations High-Level Committee on South-South Cooperation in 2014.



If a man having aforesaid caliber speaks foul, people have every rights to take him as too tired to work. He and like him other ministers who have become tired of working for so many years should be retired immediately for the sake of the country's image and the government's popularity.



As there has been no major reshuffle in key ministries, and no much instances of resignation by failed ministers, these blunders are happening one after another. Also it is an absurd country where people take any short of reshuffle in the ministry, or resignation of any minister as failure of the cabinet and the government. So the ruling party or the Prime Minister rarely advises for any reshuffle in the ministry or asks any unfit ministers to resign lest the rivals brand it as a failure of the government.



The people of the country have been annoyed greatly after the recent massive hike in fuel prices amid soaring commodity prices. Though the government tries to attribute the price hike to global inflation sparked by Ukraine war, people take it as the failure of the government in managing the energy sector.



If the leaders of the ruling party and the minister of the government continue to perform callously, the dream of winning the upcoming national election, due late next year or early 2024, will never be in reality, despite commendable economic and massive infrastructural development achieved over the last 13 years.

The writer is business editor,

The Daily Observer











