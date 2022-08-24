

Farmers getting benefits from re-dredged canal at Dhamoirhat

In order to facilitate irrigation-based farming activities in the upazila, the Lodipur-Dhananjoynagar Khal (canal) in the upazila has been re-dredged. Under Sustainable Smaller Water Resources project of the LGED, the canal was developed by the Water Management Association Limited.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, farmers of both banks of the canal as well as association members expressed their unique satisfaction. They said, farmers are now dreaming of a new golden time.

According to sources at Local Government Engineering Department (LGED)-Dhamoirhat, a total of 4.2 kilometre canal has been re-dredged at about Tk 35.78 lakh.

In 2021-2022 financial year, the re-dredging of the canal was opened in April last by Md Shahiduzzaman Sarkar, MP and ended in June. The canal is adjacent to Mahmudpur bridge at Agradwigun Union in the upazila.

The inaugural function was attended, among others, by Executive Engineer of LGED-Naogaon Tofael Ahmed, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Ganapati Ray, and Upazila Engineer Md Ali Hossain.

Now adequate water has been stored in the canal.

Farmers of Dhananjoynagar, Mahmudpur, Lodipur, Hazratpur, and Agra areas and 220 members of the association are benefiting.

Housewife Anju Ara of Hazratpur Village on the west bank of the canal said, after the re-dredging, the canal has been stored with enough water; she is farming ducks and geese in the canal water; and she is being benefitted financially.

Farmer Shahin Alam of Lodipur Village on the east bank said, "We've taken preparations to cultivate potato, mustard, wheat and different types of vegetables using the canal water."

Besides, he added, Aman seedbeds have been raised using its water, he added.

Founding Member of the Lodipur-Dhananjoynagar Khal Water Management Association Md Nuruzzaman Hossain said, the canal, in fact, belongs to the Barind region.

The canal has been re-dredged in order to preserve water in it in the rainy season and using the stored water in agriculture in the dry season, he added.

General Secretary of the association Harun ur Rashid said, farmers and fishers getting benefits of developed canal. He strongly demanded re-dredging the remaining portions of the canal.

President of the association Md Anarul Islam said, 220 members and farmers are enjoying the benefits of the canal. Besides, farmers are taking preparations to do farming activities in cooperative system, he added.

Upazila Engineer Md Ali Hossain said, out of the 15-km canal, 4.2 km have been re-dredged.

Five reference lines, ten-foot width, three-foot depth and seven wares are used to preserve water for being used in the dry season.

Agriculture, fisheries and duck farming will expand, he added.

