Rangs officer sent to jail

CUMILLA, Aug 23: Katowali Model Police Station (PS) in the district arrested Rangs Officer Masud Ibn Karim Shuvo on Wednesday night on the charge of embezzling over Tk 12 crore money.

The accused was arrested from the check-post area of Indian border in Akhaura Upazila of Brahmanbaria District. He was sent to the Cumilla jail on Thursday afternoon.

He is the son of Fazlul Karim of Parkroad area in the Cumilla City. He was assistant manager at Legal Department of Rangs Electronics Company.

Sub-Inspector of the PS Md Alamgir confirmed the matter on Friday afternoon.

According to police sources, Masud Ibn Karim Shuvo had been working at the Legal Department of Rangs Electronics Company for the last 22 years. During his long job career, he sold electronics products to 68 dealers of the company and embezzled Tk 11 crore 94 lakh 14 thousand 830 without depositing it in the company account.

Anuj Roy, assistant manager (Legal) of the company, told reporters that when the matter of misappropriation of the company's money was detected in the audit, the authorities asked him to return the money.

But without returning the money, he went on absconding with a car of the company worth Tk 21 lakh from March 1.

The case was filed with the PS on July 31.

SI Md Alamgir said, on information they arrested him from Akhaura check-post while he was fleeing to India through border.









