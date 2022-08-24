Woman dies from snakebite in Faridpur

FARIDPUR, Aug 23: A woman was killed after being bitten by a snake in Bhanga Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Nihar Begum, 60, a resident of Purba Sadardi Village under Chumurdi Union in the upazila.

It was learnt that a poisonous snake bit Nihar Begum's leg while she was going to bathroom in the morning, which left her critically injured.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and rushed to Bhanga Upazila Health Complex, where she was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Physician of Bhanga Upazila Health Complex Dr Tabassum Akter Lima confirmed the incident.













