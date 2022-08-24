Video
Home Countryside

Woman ‘hacked to death by son-in-law’

Published : Wednesday, 24 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 135
Countryside Desk

MEHERPUR, Aug 23: A woman was hacked to death allegedly by her son-in-law in Gangni Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
The victim was Rongila Khatun, wife of Shawkat Ali, a resident of Koromdi Matpara area in the upazila.
Locals said Badsah Miah of the same area struck his mother-in-law Rongila with a sharp weapon around 11:30 am over a family feud, leaving her dead on the spot.
At that time, Badshah's wife Rini Khatun was injured when she was trying to save her mother.
On information, police recovered the body and sent it to a hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Police sources said, accused Badshah went into hiding after the incident.


