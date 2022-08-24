Four get life term in murder cases

Separate courts on Sunday and Monday sentenced four men to life-term imprisonment in three murder cases in three districts- Noakhali, Jamalpur and Sunamganj.

NOAKHALI: A court in the district on Monday sentenced two brothers to life-term imprisonment for killing their sister-in-law in Sadar Upazila of the district in 2006.

Noakhali District Court Judge NM Morshed Khan passed the order around 4pm.

The convicts are Mainuddin, 45, and Sabuj, 30, sons of Tajul Islam, residents of Doyaramdi Village in the upazila.

The court also fined them Tk 20,000 each, in default, they will have to suffer six more months in jail.

Emdad Hossain, public prosecutor of the court, confirmed the matter.

According to the prosecution, Mainuddin and Sabuj beat Amena, wife of their expatriate brother, to death on February 12 in 2006 and hastily buried the body.

Romena Begum, mother of the victim, filed a case on March 21 accusing two people.

SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced a young man to life-term of imprisonment for killing his sister in Sarishabari Upazila in 2017.

At the same time, he was sentenced to one more year of imprisonment in another section and fined Tk 20,000.

Jamalpur Sessions and District Judge Md Zulfikar Ali Khan handed down the verdict at noon.

The condemned convict is Indrajit Ghosh, 29, son of Paritosh Chandra Ghosh, a resident of Shimla Gopinath area in the upazila.

According to the prosecution, on the night of January 22, 2017, Indrajit Ghosh killed his younger sister and dumped the body in a pond in Sarishabari Bus Terminal area. The deceased's father Paritosh Chandra Ghosh filed a case with Sarishabari Police Station (PS) the next day.

Later on, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court after investigation.

Following this, the judge passed the verdict after examining the case records and taking depositions of 12 witnesses on Sunday noon.

Nirmal Kanti Bhadra, public prosecutor of the court, confirmed the matter.

SUNAMGANJ: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced a man to life-term in jail for killing his wife in South Sunamganj Upazila in 2003 over dowry.

Sunamganj Additional District and Sessions Judge Mohiuddin Murad passed the order in the afternoon.

The condemned convict is Abdullah, a resident of Joykolos Village.

The court also acquitted Abdullah's father Khasid Ali and mother Syedunnesa as the allegations brought against them were not proved.

According to the prosecution, Abdullah beat his wife Sefali to death on October 27 in 2003 as she was unable to give him Tk 1 lakh as dowry.

Later on, he hanged the body from a bunch of a mango tree behind the house to cover up the incident as suicide.

A case was filed by the deceased's mother with South Sunamganj PS accusing three people.

Police then submitted a charge-sheet against the accused to the court in 2004 after investigation.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Sunday afternoon after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.











