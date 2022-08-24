Video
Sonagazi Sheep Farm facing severe setback

Published : Wednesday, 24 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 147
Md Abu Taher Bhuiya

FENI, Aug 23: The 55-year-old Sonagazi Sheep Farm in the district is in dire need of rejuvenation with proper environment and         supervising.
The potential farm has been running in a trailing manner for about last six months amid shortage of manpower and necessary infrastructure. The farm remained suspended for long 27 years since its inception in 1967. In March 2022, it was reopened.
In order to contribute to the development of the economy of the country and encourage people of farming sheep, the sheep farm was established on 11 acres of land in the west side of Sonagazi Bazar. The sheep project was financed by the government of Australia.
Sheep is a very useful animal. The lamb and mutton of sheep and milk are very protein-enriched.  Woollen hairs of sheep are used for making blanket, muffler, papoose, and prayer mat.
It is possible to add Tk 100 crore yearly to the GDP (gross domestic product) of the country, if sheep hairs are used in a planned way. The economy will be boosted up.
The meat of sheep contains huge quantities of sodium, potassium, copper, and phosphorous. These ingredients improve growth of babies, stimulate mental health, reform tissue, and strengthen anti-biotic capacity.
Ewe milk aids in reducing disease contamination risks of stomach and body. It also forms bones strongly and check fragility.
After running for 28 years, the sheep farm having vast grazing land became closed in 1995. In the rainy season of that year, brackish water entered the farm. Salty water is very harmful for sheep. So many sheep- ram and ewe- died.
Later on, Sonagazi Regional Duck Breeding farm was launched in the place in 2000. Poultry Development Officer of the duck breeding farm Dr. Zahid Bin Rashid Al Nahian said, many marginalised families from the Sonagazi coastal region started purchasing ducklings from the farm, and they are changing their lots by running duck farms.
Ducklings are sold to small farms of different districts of the country including greater Noakhali, Cumilla, Sylhet, Sunamganj, Brahmanbaria, Kishoreganj, and Chattogram.
Sheep can live on grass. They eat less grass but produce huge meat. So sheep can be farmed easy for almost the whole year.
Sheep grows rapidly. Sheep excreta are used as fertiliser. The mutton is soft, juicy, tasty and easily digestive. Sheep live together and move in herd. Now duck and sheep are farmed together in the farm.
Authorities said, Sonagazi Sheep Project was resumed on March 28 this year. It was re-run with 25 sheep including 20 ewes and five rams using one shade of the duck farm. Recently one ewe has delivered twin lambs. More five ones are in carrying period.
Sheep suited grass of Thailand species has been collected from Bogura. The grass is being grown in the farm.
Two posts of sixth and ninth grade officials and five employee posts have been created in the sheep farm. But these are yet to be recruited.
The sheep shade of the duck farm is operated by the duck farm manpower. But the duck farm is also in manpower crisis.
The salty water problem in the sheep farm has been solved. A closure has been constructed at Musapur in the west of the farm to check entry of tidal water.
Though there is adequate grazing space for the sheep farm, there is a risk for the farm to get bog down because of inadequate manpower and infrastructure.
Dr. Al Nahian said, "I see veterinary affairs here. Sheep treatment is very easy. We're very aware about vaccine and anti-hookworm. Sheep is disease-tolerant. Sheep is very productive."
Senior Assistant Director of the farm Md Abdul Khalek said, when the farm was established in 1967, it was the only sheep farm of the country.
There are huge potentialities of sheep farming in this region, he added, Sheep lamb and mutton are more better than that of goat, he maintained.


Sonagazi Sheep Farm facing severe setback
