Fuel cost, thin hilsa make fishers life miserable

Fishing sources said, the dismal hilsa netting has been continuing for the last 10-12 days.

Fishers are also counting losses due to fuel price hike. They cannot lift even their fishing boat costs because of very poor netting of hilsa.

A visit on Saturday found few trawlers returning from sea to Patharghata Fishing Ghat (BFDC), but with poor catches of hilsa.

There are about 25,000 fishers at Patharghata, including 11,411 registered ones.

During the 65-day ban, registered fishers got VGF rice of 56 kg each at the first phase. But the non-registered did not get any government assistance.

Now they are set to shift to other works.

Fishers Forkan, Rafik, Nurul Islam at Haritana area said, after preparing trawler and repairing net they are sitting idle. Hilsa is not available in the sea, they added.

There will be no profit to go to the sea counting extra cost, they further said. "We are set to flee in the face of pressure from NGOs," they maintained.

General Secretary of Patharghata Warehouse Owners Association Md Enamul Hossain confirmed thin arrival of hilsa at the fishing Ghat. "Fishers cannot pay dadan (advance) money. We're paying our sitting labourers", he added.

President of Barguna District Fishing Trawlers Association Golam Mostafa Chowdhury said, hilsa is not available in the sea; it costs about Tk 3,000 to prepare a trawler; fuel price hike has increased the fishing cost; about 1,500 fishing trawlers are lying anchored in Barguna.

Patharghata Upazila's Senior Fisheries Officer Jayanta Kumar (Apu) said, in order to improve the living standard of fishers, fishers are provided with necessary training and tools for alternative works under the World Bank funded 'Sustainable Coastal & Marine Fisheries Project in Bangladesh."

To increase hilsa production, Fisheries Department is implementing 'Hilsa Resource Development and Management Project'. Under this project 265, fishers have been trained up. A total of 45 fishing families have been provided with cows as alternative employment, he added.

Researcher D. Md Anisur Rahman of the Bangladesh Fisheries Research Institute said, though hilsa is not netted at Patharghata over the 65-day ban, fishers in different areas are getting hilsa.

