Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 August, 2022, 12:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Fuel cost, thin hilsa make fishers life miserable

Published : Wednesday, 24 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 171
Emran Hossain

The anchored fishing boats. photo: observer

The anchored fishing boats. photo: observer

PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA, Aug 23: Fishermen are not getting hilsa in local rivers and deep sea in Patharghata Upazila of the district.
Fishing sources said, the dismal hilsa netting has been continuing for the last 10-12 days.
Fishers are also counting losses due to fuel price hike. They cannot lift even their fishing boat costs because of very poor netting of hilsa.
A visit on Saturday found few trawlers returning from sea to Patharghata Fishing Ghat (BFDC), but with poor catches of hilsa.
There are about 25,000 fishers at Patharghata, including 11,411 registered ones.
During the 65-day ban, registered fishers got VGF rice of 56 kg each at the first phase. But the non-registered did not get any government assistance.
Now they are set to shift to other works.
Fishers Forkan, Rafik, Nurul Islam at Haritana area said, after preparing trawler and repairing net they are sitting idle. Hilsa is not available in the sea, they added.
There will be no profit to go to the sea counting extra cost, they further said. "We are set to flee in the face of pressure from NGOs," they maintained.
General Secretary of Patharghata Warehouse Owners Association Md Enamul Hossain confirmed thin arrival of hilsa at the fishing Ghat. "Fishers cannot pay dadan (advance) money. We're paying our sitting labourers", he added.
President of Barguna District Fishing Trawlers Association Golam Mostafa Chowdhury said, hilsa is not available in the sea; it costs about Tk 3,000 to prepare a trawler; fuel price hike has increased the fishing cost; about 1,500 fishing trawlers are lying anchored in Barguna.
Patharghata Upazila's Senior Fisheries Officer Jayanta Kumar (Apu) said, in order to improve the living standard of fishers, fishers are provided with necessary training and tools for alternative works under the World Bank funded 'Sustainable Coastal & Marine Fisheries Project in Bangladesh."
To increase hilsa production, Fisheries Department is implementing 'Hilsa Resource Development and Management Project'. Under this project 265, fishers have been trained up. A total of 45 fishing families have been provided with cows as alternative employment, he added.
Researcher D. Md Anisur Rahman of the Bangladesh Fisheries Research Institute said, though hilsa is not netted at Patharghata over the 65-day ban, fishers in different areas are getting hilsa.
Hilsa moves in flock. With rainfall, hilsa presence will increase, he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Farmers getting benefits from re-dredged canal at Dhamoirhat
Rangs officer sent to jail
Woman dies from snakebite in Faridpur
Woman ‘hacked to death by son-in-law’
Four get life term in murder cases
Sonagazi Sheep Farm facing severe setback
Fuel cost, thin hilsa make fishers life miserable
Four minors drown in three dists


Latest News
Ex-ACC director Basir's bail order withdrawn by court
Man gets life term for raping teenage girl in Panchagarh
Dhaka, Delhi eye positive results during PM's visit
Home and lifestyle expo in Ctg kicks off Thursday
53 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
School girl killed in city road crash
Offices, banks start follwoing new work hours
Ukraine girds for Independence Day attacks on war's 6-month mark
PK Haldar's two female associates arrested: RAB
27th School Handball tournament begins Thursday
Most Read News
Russia, France, discuss Ukraine nuclear plant inspections
Ukraine bans Independence Day festivities
Europe braces for more cuts in Russian oil, gas exports
Hundreds mourn Russian nationalist's daughter killed in car bomb
Finland PM tests negative for drugs after party video leak
Wife used to blackmail rich, corporate people, 7 arrested
2-day weekly holiday won't harm students' study: Dipu
BJP suspends MLA Raja Singh for remark against Prophet Mohammad
School girl commits suicide in Jashore
Bank transaction hours from Wednesday 9am to 4pm
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft