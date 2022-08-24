Four minors drown in three dists

Four minor children drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Bhola, Barishal and Chandpur, on Monday and Tuesday.

BHOLA: A child drowned in a pond in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Sahida, 12, daughter of Salahuddin, hailed from Rangunia Upazila in Chattogram District.

Victim's relatives said, Sahida drowned in a pond near her grandfather's house while taking bath with her sister.

Later, family members rescued her and took her to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex where she was declared dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Lalmohan Police Station Maksudur Rahman Murad confirmed the matter.

BARISHAL: Two children drowned in a pond in Bakerganj Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased were Rohan, 5, son of Monir Hawlader, and Saimun, 4, Shahin Hawlader, residents of Faridpur area in the upazila.

Faridpur UP Chairman SM Shofiqur Rahman said, Rohan and Saimun drowned in the pond nearby the house while playing at the yard.

Later, the bodies were recovered by relatives after searching for three hours.

CHANDPUR: A child drowned in a pond in Hajiganj Upazila of the district on Monday evening.

The deceased was Salman Ibne Jillur, 3, son of Jillur Rahman, a resident of Uttar Barakul village of the upazila.

It was learnt that the child fell down into a pond next to his house while playing near its bank.

Family members rescued him and rushed him to Hajiganj Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Hajiganj Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Md Golam Mawla confirmed the matter.













