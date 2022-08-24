Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 August, 2022, 12:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Four minors drown in three dists

Published : Wednesday, 24 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 145
Our Correspondents

Four minor children drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Bhola, Barishal and Chandpur, on Monday and Tuesday.
BHOLA: A child drowned in a pond in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Sahida, 12, daughter of Salahuddin, hailed from Rangunia Upazila in Chattogram District.
Victim's relatives said, Sahida drowned in a pond near her grandfather's house while taking bath with her sister.
Later, family members rescued her and took her to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex where she was declared dead.
Officer-in-Charge of Lalmohan Police Station  Maksudur Rahman Murad confirmed the matter.
BARISHAL: Two children drowned in a pond in Bakerganj Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.
The deceased were Rohan, 5, son of Monir Hawlader, and Saimun, 4, Shahin Hawlader, residents of Faridpur area in the upazila.
Faridpur UP Chairman SM Shofiqur Rahman said, Rohan and Saimun drowned in the pond nearby the house while playing at the yard.
Later, the bodies were recovered by relatives after searching for three hours.
CHANDPUR: A child drowned in a pond in Hajiganj Upazila of the district on Monday evening.
The deceased was Salman Ibne Jillur, 3, son of Jillur Rahman, a resident of Uttar Barakul village of the upazila.
It was learnt that the child fell down into a pond next to his house while playing near its bank.
Family members rescued him and rushed him to Hajiganj Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Hajiganj Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Md Golam Mawla confirmed the matter.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Farmers getting benefits from re-dredged canal at Dhamoirhat
Rangs officer sent to jail
Woman dies from snakebite in Faridpur
Woman ‘hacked to death by son-in-law’
Four get life term in murder cases
Sonagazi Sheep Farm facing severe setback
Fuel cost, thin hilsa make fishers life miserable
Four minors drown in three dists


Latest News
Ex-ACC director Basir's bail order withdrawn by court
Man gets life term for raping teenage girl in Panchagarh
Dhaka, Delhi eye positive results during PM's visit
Home and lifestyle expo in Ctg kicks off Thursday
53 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
School girl killed in city road crash
Offices, banks start follwoing new work hours
Ukraine girds for Independence Day attacks on war's 6-month mark
PK Haldar's two female associates arrested: RAB
27th School Handball tournament begins Thursday
Most Read News
Russia, France, discuss Ukraine nuclear plant inspections
Ukraine bans Independence Day festivities
Europe braces for more cuts in Russian oil, gas exports
Hundreds mourn Russian nationalist's daughter killed in car bomb
Finland PM tests negative for drugs after party video leak
Wife used to blackmail rich, corporate people, 7 arrested
2-day weekly holiday won't harm students' study: Dipu
BJP suspends MLA Raja Singh for remark against Prophet Mohammad
School girl commits suicide in Jashore
Bank transaction hours from Wednesday 9am to 4pm
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft